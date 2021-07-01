Princess Anne rocks chic neutrals for new appearance with the Queen We love those caramel tones...

Princess Anne stepped out once again with the Queen on Thursday, looking chic in a tonal outfit for the occasion.

The royal mother-daughter duo visited the Edinburgh Climate Change Institute to learn about its work to mark their final engagement in Scotland together.

SEE: Princess Anne's quirky new accessory has a special meaning – details

Anne, who is known for her elegant and practical style, looked lovely in a neutral-toned outfit featuring a caramel midi skirt and cream jacket, teamed with a chocolate brown handbag and heels.

Princess Anne joined the Queen in Edinburgh

Meanwhile Her Majesty looked beautiful in a jade green Angela Kelly outfit with one of her ruby and diamond brooches.

MORE: Princess Anne wears sparkling, sentimental jewel for radiant Ascot appearance

The Queen and the Princess Royal arrived at the University of Edinburgh premises in a hybrid Land Rover, and spoke with experts from Climate XChange during the visit.

Loading the player...



WATCH: The Queen and Princess Anne's engagement in Scotland on Wednesday

The monarch was heard making comments on efforts to manage climate change during one discussion, saying: "It does mean we are going to have to change the way we do things really, in the end."

She added of the challenges many are facing following the pandemic: "It's very unnatural for us, obviously we're going to have to change our lives a bit. Nothing can be quite normal again or what we thought."

The Queen wore a blue Angela Kelly outfit

The Queen and Princess Anne also met representatives from the Children's Parliament who explained their recent contribution to Scotland’s Climate Assembly.

MORE: 11 star mother of the brides that looked incredible at their daughter's wedding

The children presented the monarch with two rowan trees that will be planted as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy, a UK-wide tree planting initiative to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee next year.

The duo both wore blue on Wednesday

The Princess Royal has joined her mother the Queen for two days in Scotland during her royal visit there, after Prince William also joined her for engagements earlier in the week.

On Wednesday, Anne and the Queen co-ordinated in pretty blue outfits for their visit to The Children's Wood Project in Glasgow.