Princess Anne's quirky new accessory has a special meaning – details The Princess Royal visited Lincoln on Monday

Princess Anne showed off a quirky face mask when she visited St John Ambulance HQ in Lincoln on Monday, before officially opening a new joint ambulance, fire & police station on Southpark.

The 70-year-old royal looked elegant in a smart tweed blazer layered over a simple black dress, adding a pair of chic black gloves to complete the look.

But it was her special mask that caught royal fans' eyes, opting for a vibrant charity face covering that showed her support for the Injured Jockeys Fund.

The unisex mask, which costs £10, is a charity initiative to help jockeys past or present who are injured, unable to ride, or generally in need.

Keen equestrian Anne, who is Patron of the charity, first debuted the face covering at Royal Ascot, wearing it for all three days she attended the races. Our favourite look has to be when she teamed it with a lemon yellow suit and a feather embellished hat.

The Princess Royal's latest royal engagement on Monday saw her tour the £21 million facility (an ambulance, fire and police station all in one), which has been open since late 2019.

HRH Princess Anne (@RoyalFamily) has arrived in #Lincoln - she’s visiting the St John Ambulance HQ before heading to the new joint ambulance, fire & police station on Southpark.@EMASNHSTrust @LincsFireRescue @LincsPolice pic.twitter.com/c87tMVz8Xn — BBC Radio Lincolnshire (@BBCRadioLincs) June 28, 2021

Princess Anne visited Lincoln on Monday

She met with staff as well as local councillors, before enjoying lunch at the County Emergency Centre, according to The Lincolnite.

The royal family has close ties to St John Ambulance; The Queen is Patron, while Anne is the Commandant-in-Chief (Youth) and several other senior members also hold titles.

Princess Anne also wore her new favourite accessory at Royal Ascot

Princess Anne has had a very busy few weeks, putting in several stylish appearances at Royal Ascot, where she joined the likes of the Countess of Wessex and Zara Tindall.

On Saturday, she joined her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, for a rare joint outing to mark Armed Forces Day celebrations at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The Princess Royal showed her support for the Injured Jockeys Fund

Both Anne and Sir Tim were dressed in their naval uniforms, with their medals proudly on display.

The royal couple, who have been married since 1992, met personnel and their families at the event, which included a flypast by the Red Arrows.

