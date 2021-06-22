Princess Anne dazzles in form-fitting pencil skirt and the classiest of accessories We are loving Princess Royal's latest look…

Princess Anne looked incredible on Tuesday morning as she headed to the National Memorial Arboretum, in Alrewas, Staffordshire, to commemorate the centenary of the Wrens.

Looking as stylish and as poised as ever, the Queen's daughter stunned onlookers in a fabulous navy blue pencil skirt, which she teamed with a smart jacket, black boots and a delightful silk neck-tie. With her hair piled high in a lovely bouffant style, she looked amazing for the special event.

In pictures that appeared on BBC Radio Derby's Twitter page, Anne chatted to groups of Wrens veterans during her visit.

It's been a busy few days for the mother-of-two. She went to Ascot last week and lit up the famous racecourse with her fashion choices. Ascot is known for its strict dress code – no outfits above the knee, strapless dresses are a big fashion faux pas and hats or fascinators are a must.

Princess Anne was at the National Memorial Arboretum today to commemorate the centenary of the Wrens.



On day two of the event, Anne looked elegant in a green jacquard dress and a statement headpiece as she arrived in Berkshire. The 70-year-old royal's smart dress fell to just below the knee as per the strict Ascot dress code, and boasted button detailing on the bodice and 80s inspired puff sleeves. She kept her accessories simple, donning cream court heels and a chic matching bag, setting the look off with a pair of white gloves.

Anne has not only had a successful equestrian career, but was the first member of the royal family to compete in the Olympics, riding the Queen's horse, Goodwill, in Eventing at the 1976 Games in Montreal. So impressive!