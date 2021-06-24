Princess Anne wows in elegant satin dress during Jersey trip The Princess Royal spent the day visiting organisations on the island

Princess Anne made a visit to Jersey on Thursday, looking lovely in her green satin dress as she carried out a number of official engagements.

The royal added a chic white blazer, navy handbag and her signature sporty sunglasses to her look as she arrived via helicopter for the visit, which had previously been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were due to make a trip to the Channel Islands in 2020 to mark the 75th anniversary of their Liberation, which was sadly later cancelled.

WATCH: Princess Anne pays tribute to Prince Philip on 100th birthday

Arriving in the morning in Jersey, the Princess Royal officially opened both the Strive health centre in St Peter, and the new Les Quennevais School building.

During her visit to the school, Anne joined a cooking lesson with Year 7 pupils, who served up tomato soup, stuffed peppers and shortbread.

What an incredible day! HRH The Princess Royal joined us today to officially open the Health Club and the Academy, and what an occasion it was. #royalvisit #strivejersey #gobeyond pic.twitter.com/590jNWzwys — Strive Health Club (@StriveJersey) June 24, 2021

Later, she attended a church service at St Saviour's Parish Church, before making her way to Government House where she met Jersey Field Squadron personnel and their families. Finally, as patron, she visited wildlife charity Durrell to open the butterfly and tortoise house.

Anne's pretty new green dress seems to be a new addition to her wardrobe, which she also wore to Royal Ascot recently.

Princess Anne also wore the green jaquard dress at Royal Ascot

The Queen's daughter opted for a gold leaf brooch and wore a smart cream hat with her silky frock, also sporting a pin showing her allegiance to the Jockey Club, of which she is a member.

With a chic collar, button-up detail and subtle puffed sleeves and shoulders, it's a dress we could also imagine the Duchess of Cambridge wearing! No doubt the Princess Royal will make good use of it in her wardrobe, since she's known to recycle her favourite outfits for various engagements.