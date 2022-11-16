The Crown's most impressive royal transformations: side-by-side photos These actors are uncanny to their royal counterparts

The Crown is finally back on our screens after season five made its hotly-anticipated Netflix debut.

While Peter Morgan's drama-filled storylines on the life of Queen Elizabeth II are sometimes contested for their factuality by royal experts, there's one thing The Crown's viewers are always impressed by - the casting.

Of course, finding the perfect actor to portray a member of the British monarchy is only half the challenge. The rest lies in the hands of the award-winning makeup and costume designers, who are tasked with the duty of transforming the cast into believable members of the royal family. So, which royal transformations did The Crown totally nail? Scroll down below…

Elizabeth Debecki as Princess Diana

Season five sees Elizabeth Debecki (who succeeds Emma Corrin) take on the role of Princess Diana - and their similarities have been hailed by The Crown's fans as "spot on". While the two ladies may share similarities in their looks, the royal resemblance is also thanks to the eagle eyed Emmy-award winning costume designer Amy Roberts.

Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles

Josh O'Connor's casting as Prince Charles was praised by The Crown's fans as being one of the most believable castings in the series' history. Amid his departure as the now monarch in series five, fans were quick to voice their thoughts on Twitter.

"Heartbroken to be reminded that Josh O’Connor is no longer playing Prince Charles," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Nobody will play Prince Charles quite like O'Connor."

Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II

Talking to VOGUE about her transformation into a young Queen Elizabeth, Clare praised the costume department for their dedication to recreating the late monarch's wardrobe. "You can’t help but look in the mirror and think, Oh, my God, I’m her," she said.

Erin Doherty as Princess Anne

Princess Anne is one fashionable member of the British royal family. With a penchant for prints, figure-flattering fits and subtle style influences from her equestrian career, the Queen's only daughter is both unique and iconic in her fashion choices - and she's been influencing trends since before the 1970s.

Erin Doherty portrays an utterly believable Princess Royal in the third and fourth series of the Netflix drama.

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II

During the 70s, which are portrayed in the third series of The Crown, the Queen, played by Olivia Colman, opted for a permanent solution to tame her naturally wavy hair: a perm.

Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip

Playing opposite Olivia Colman as the Duke of Edinburgh in series three and four of The Crown, Tobias Menzies embodied the stoicism and charm of Prince Philip, as well as his sharp dressing and dapper style.

