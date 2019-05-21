Kate Middleton wore Princess Diana's stunning earrings in sweet tribute at the Queen's garden party It's not the first time Kate has worn Diana's jewellery

The Duchess of Cambridge paid a sweet tribute to Princess Diana at the Queen's annual garden party on Tuesday. Kate chose a delicate pair of pearl-drop earrings to honour her late mother-in-law as she made a surprise appearance at Buckingham Palace. The stunning earrings were a wedding gift to Diana from Collingwood jewellers, which she wore for the first time a month before her nuptials to Prince Charles. Kate was first spotted in them in 2017 for a Spanish state banquet.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: What are the royals wearing this spring?

Kate looked beautiful at the lavish affair, pairing her sentimental earrings with a stunning pink Alexander McQueen coatdress and a matching Juliette Botterill hat. Finishing off her look, she added nude suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi and a clutch by Loeffler Randall. She was joined by husband Prince William, who stuck to the dress code – men are asked to wear morning dress or lounge suits while women are invited to wear a "day dress, usually with hats or fascinators" – by wearing morning dress while carrying his top hat and an umbrella.

Kate's beautiful tribute to Diana

READ MORE: The Kate Effect: how Kate Middleton is the ultimate trendsetter

Each year, over 30,000 guests are invited to Her Majesty's London residence as a way of thanking them for their service to the community. At each party, around 27,000 cups of tea, 20,000 sandwiches and 20,000 slices of cake are consumed!

Diana in the diamond-drop earrings

READ MORE: 10 times Kate has paid homage to Princess Diana

Kate regularly pays subtle homages to her husband's late mother on official outings through her clothing and jewellery. Apart from her eye-catching diamond and sapphire engagement ring, which belonged to Diana, Kate also owns other pieces of jewellery that previously belonged to her late mother-in-law. Shortly after William and Kate married in 2011, the bride was presented with some beautiful diamond and sapphire drop earrings, which match her engagement ring and originally belonged to Diana. They were remodelled for the Duchess who wore them for the first time when she and William watched Andy Murray from the Royal Box at Wimbledon in 2011.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.