10 times young King Charles was a total heartthrob Queen Consort Camilla's husband was quite a dish back in the day

What springs to mind when we think of a thirst trap? Topless images on Instagram? Sporty gym snaps? Well, shelve those modern-day ideals and listen up because we're here to tell you that King Charles was the OG thirst trap.

It may come as a bit of a surprise, but the young King was quite the dish in his youth. From surfing snaps to shirtless polo pictures, there is plenty of evidence to prove the monarch was the most eligible royal around.

WATCH: Charles: The King Of Style

Loading the player...

Keen to see more? Of course you are. Scroll on to discover King Charles' top ten heartthrob moments to date…

Polo stallion

King Charles flashed his toned torso back in 1985 during an outfit change while enjoying a spot of polo.

Shirtless snap

A young King Charles once again went shirtless as he changed during a polo match, circa 1975.

Surfer stud

Who knew the monarch as once a surfer boy? No complaints here.

Teenage heartthrob

We can just picture this image of the royal in 1972 in Teen Vogue.

Muscular monarch

Those muscles! The former Prince of Wales practiced his polo skills before a match against France in 1978.

Dreamboat

Charles quite literally gave a new meaning to the phrase dreamboat in this windsailing snap.

Polo pin-up

Two words. *Chef's kiss.*

Brotherly beauty

We're spoilt for choice with this image of King Charles with his younger brother Prince Edward at the polo.

Suave suitor

The royal looked effortlessly dapper when he suited up for yet another polo match in 1986. And those aviators – Tom Cruise who?

Kingly crush

What's Charles wearing here? We'd say boyfriend material.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.