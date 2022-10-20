12 times King Charles rocked glasses: Sunnies, rave shades & more The royal is always on-trend in the glasses department

While not usually thought of as a style icon, it turns out that King Charles III is the ultimate accessories advocate. The monarch has sported his fair share of both cutting-edge and retro glasses looks – from sunnies to rave shades and more.

Whether hitting the slopes in goggle-clad style or rocking the 3D frames, King Charles certainly knows how to style out a stylish pair of specs. Keep scrolling to discover the royal's most fashionable frames…

3D frames

King Charles rocked some 3D glasses during a visit to the Hungarian Academy of Sciences in March 2010 in Budapest.

Garden glasses

The former Prince of Wales looked cutting-edge while cutting a hedge during a visit to Easton College in November 2003. For the outdoor event, he donned a clear-rimmed pair of gardening glasses to protect his face from stray foliage.

Cinema glasses

King Charles tried on another pair of 3D glasses for the June 1999 opening of the British Film Institute's IMAX cinema in Waterloo, London.

Metallic specs

Talk about futuristic! The monarch channelled serious sci-fi vibes in a pair of narrow, metallic-coloured copper spectacles at The Prince's Youth Business Trust Trade Fair in Birmingham.

Google glasses

King Charles had a true Spy Kids moment as she slipped on some tech-forward 'Google Glass' spectacles during his trip to 'Innovation Alley' in May 2014 in Winnipeg, Canada.

Raybans

In 1997, Prince William and Prince Harry's father was snapped in a pair of classic tortoiseshell sunnies during a visit to South Africa.

Circular silver sunglasses

The monarch exuded John Lennon panache in circular sunglasses during a community feast event at Sylvia Grinnel Territorial Park during a 3 day official visit to Canada in June 2017 in Iqaluit, Canada.

Retro rims

Opting for something a touch more vintage-inspired, the former prince was a vision of hard work in a pair of oversized glasses and a protective plastic hat. He wore the accessories to Inco Smelting Works in Canada in 1991.

Oversized aviators

Utilitarian chic was on the sartorial menu for King Charles with this suave look. He visited the Borobudur Temple during his official visit to Indonesia in November 1989 and served up army allure in a pair of large aviators.

Eighties ski specs

A keen skier, King Charles hit the slopes in Klosters, Switzerland in February 1989 – and looked ever so stylish doing so in some brown-tinted aviators.

Rave shade goggles

Perhaps our favourite look on the list, these ski-ready rave shades really brought King Charles' playful side to the forefront. Boasting orange and yellow rims, these ski goggles were a bold choice for the typically tweed-sporting royal.

Classic ski goggles

A more sensible headwear option for snow sports, these classic ski goggles were paired with a bold tangerine orange beanie to craft King Charles' undeniably athletic ensemble.

