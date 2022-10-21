King Charles' top 10 most stylish throwback moments The monarch has served up his fair share of wow-factor outfits

King Charles III is the unsung fashion icon of the royal family. The monarch has provided a host of stylish looks over the years – and many of them you almost certainly missed. From palace to polo, the royal knows how to style out a dapper sartorial concoction for any occasion.

We've decided to honour King Charles' style legacy by curating a round-up of his best-dressed moments. With his discerningly suave taste, King Charles can easily prove that his wardrobe is so much more than jodhpurs and tweed.

Read on to marvel at the royal's outfits that exemplify the true meaning of British excellence…

Sand-toned suit

King Charles looked undeniably dashing in a stone-hued suit layered over a crisp blue shirt fastened with a striped tie during a royal tour of Cameroon in 1990. A pair of oversized aviators infused his suited-and-booted aesthetic with 007-inspired suave.

Red polo shirt

The former Prince of Wales twinned with his wife Princess Diana in red while enjoying a day out at the polo in 1983. The monarch-to-be looked so smart in some pristine white jodhpurs and the sporty polo neck brandishing a Canadian-style maple leaf motif.

Country Barbour

The monarch officially made country bumpkin chic with this Barbour coat ensemble. The royal braced the spring showers wearing the sturdy outerwear piece, which he paired with a tweed cap, black Wellington boots and a walking stick.

Ski jumper

Nothing quite compares to eighties skiwear attire – the peak of retro fashion. King Charles opted for an electric blue knit during a 1981 mountain getaway in Switzerland. The royal completed his alpine aesthetic with a cream and cornflower blue silk necktie – adding a touch of decadence to his slope-inspired look.

Colourblock knit

It appears that King Charles was ahead of his time with his penchant for colourblocking. A red and navy contrast knit jumper was the on-trend sweatshirt of choice for this royal, pictured here in 1978 cuddling his Labrador Harvey at a cross country event.

Black tie

King Charles suited up to attend a fashion show alongside his then-wife Princess Diana in Sydney back in 1988. Featuring a slick pinstripe print, a double-breasted silhouette and sharp tailoring, the suit perfectly complemented Diana's cobalt blue satin ensemble.

Tweed jacket

We couldn't possibly have a King Charles style round-up devoid of tweed – the royal's material kryptonite. Photographed here in 1980, King Charles looked ever so composed in a tweed jacket and a matching tweed cap during a day out at the Badminton Horse Trials.

Safari suit

Never afraid of a little sartorial eclecticism, King Charles sported a pale beige safari suit during a visit to Papua New Guinea in 1984. Boasting short sleeves, all-over utilitarian detailing and a belted waist, the royal's outfit made a case for jungle dressing.

Balmoral tartan

Another example of refined rural regalia, this subdued tartan creation was donned by Queen Elizabeth's son for a honeymoon photoshoot in Balmoral by the River Dee. King Charles championed the use of sustainable fibres such as wool, a material from which this kilt was crafted.

Checkerboard top

Last but not least, this contemporary mint and navy polo top was a thoroughly eye-catching addition to King Charles' equestrian wardrobe. Princess Kate and Duchess Meghan watch out – King Charles is proving to be a royally-superior dark horse of style.

