Queen Consort Camilla wore King Charles' clothes to formal event - yes, really

The Queen Consort looked immaculate to attend her husband the King's first Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night, donning an unexpected garment for the occasion.

Camilla was poised and elegant in a regal navy gown from Anna Valentine, accessorising with glittering jewels and a diamond and sapphire tiara passed down from the beloved late Queen Elizabeth. Despite her tiara moment, it was her jacket that caught the attention of royal fans - namely because it actually came from her husband Charles' wardrobe.

The Queen Consort chose to wear a traditional daglah to the landmark event.

The long, embroidered coat is a popular cultural garment from Saudi Arabia - and is traditionally worn by grooms during a marriage reception.

The Queen Consort and King were seen en route to Buckingham Palace

The daglah worn by Her Royal Highness on Tuesday was formally presented to King Charles during one of his visits to Saudi Arabia. It was created by acclaimed Saudi designer Yahya Al Bishri and is made from wool and cashmere.

"Love how she wears Charles' clothes!!" wrote one royal fan on Instagram, as another penned: "I love her re-wears! Beautifully done, Queen Camilla."

"I love this piece and the story behind it. It's such a stunning garment," agreed a third fan.

It's not the first time the Queen Consort has adorned the traditional garment. As she took her seat in the front row for the late Queen's Platinum Party at the Palace in June this year, Camilla could be seen wearing the beautiful embroidered gown featuring silver thread and an embellished collar and cuffs.

The Queen Consort (then Duchess of Cornwall) wore the garment in the summer

The Princess of Wales looked stunning at the event on Tuesday in a red embellished gown by go-to designer, Jenny Packham. She accessorised with the Lotus Flower tiara that she last wore in 2015 for the China state banquet.

Meanwhile, Prince William donned a white-tie style tuxedo, as he was pictured in the car alongside his wife, as they made their way to the London reception.

