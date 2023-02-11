Princess Kate's lacy bodycon while partying with sister Pippa was so unexpected The Middleton sisters donned their finest attire for the sophisticated evening soiree

Nothing quite says noughties like a lace bodycon dress. Even the Princess of Wales was privy to a frilly party number back in the day and sported one while partying with her sister Pippa Middleton in 2007.

Before she married Prince William and prioritized a life of royal duties, the princess-to-be was often photographed hitting up the hottest jaunts in South West London. For this particular occasion, the sisters attended the book launch of The Young Stalin: The Adventurous Early Life Of The Dictator 1878-1917 by Simon Sebag Montefiore.

WATCH: Princess Kate's Fashion Transformation

Loading the player...

Not only did the politically-aware sisters look excited to be attending the 'do, but they both slipped into their finest frocks for the social occasion. Kate wore a fitted, nude-coloured lace dress that featured dainty flutter sleeves, midi length, a sweetheart neckline and an intricate web-like floral overlay.

The Princess of Wales looked refined in a nude lace dress

Pippa looked equally as dashing, sporting a silk midi dress also showcasing a sweetheart neckline, a glimmering gold backdrop, an art deco floral poppy print, polka dot detailing and a belted waistline. She layered a very Y2K black bolero over the metallic garment.

The Middleton sisters both opted for sleek, feminine ensembles

Both Middleton siblings wore black heels, with Kate opting for a peep-toe design and Pippa donning the classic slingback. The girls wore their brunette hair down loose with an off-centre parting and embraced at the launch while being photographed.

Prince William's wife-to-be looked lovely in delicate lace

Opting to ditch the accessories, the sisters went handbag-free. Instead, Pippa held a copy of the author's new book, in turn serving up achingly cool academia-core.

MORE KATE: Princess Kate's silk dress while clubbing with sister Pippa Middleton is unforgettable

Kate and Pippa never said no to a fun sisterly night out together. Another evening in 2007 saw the two living it up in Mahiki, and for the bash Kate donned a whimsical silky concoction. Highlighting the princess-to-be's bold style, the summery number showcased a baroque gold print set against a duck egg blue backdrop. Pippa looked sleek beside her sister, opting for an all-black outfit and classic suede heels.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.