In love with Pippa Middleton's bridesmaid dress? We've found a near-identical version

Who could ever forget Pippa Middleton's iconic bridesmaid dress from her sister Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding to Prince William?

After stepping out in a one-of-a-kind satin gown, designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, Pippa became an overnight sensation - and ever since brides and bridesmaids alike have been replicating her look. Luckily, Ghost is selling this near-identical version for £225, and it's the definition of dreamy.

Pippa's bridesmaid dress was designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen

Uber-flattering, the Ava Satin Dress features an elegantly draped cowl neck, capped sleeves, and a subtle train in the back – just like Pippa's. Ideal for bridesmaids or the bride herself, the sophisticated shift design is giving us majoe vintage vibes, and we couldn't love it more.

Ghost Ava Satin Dress, £225, John Lewis

Ten years later, it's hardly surprising that we're all still obsessed with Pippa's bridesmaid dress. A game-changing moment for Princess Kate's little sister, Pippa instantly became known as 'Her Royal Hotness' and social media was flooded with favourable comments about her - including praise from Justin Bieber!

Following the ceremony, her arrival at the Cambridges' evening reception in a full-length green Alice Temperley gown was another major triumph. That one day led to all sorts of media offers, many of which the brunette bombshell politely turned down, although she did publish Celebrate, a book on entertaining, as well as penning a number of newspaper columns.

VIDEO: A decade of Pippa Middleton's Style

Pippa regards the hoopla over her appearance on that glorious day with self-deprecating good humour. "As I have found out, recognition has its upside, its downside and – you may say – its backside," she later joked.

