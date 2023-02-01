Princess Kate's silk dress while clubbing with sister Pippa Middleton is unforgettable The Princess of Wales loved a night out on the town

Before she sealed the deal with Prince William and married into the royal family, the Princess of Wales was a certified party girl. The royal was often papped at London's hottest haunts in the borough of Kensington and Chelsea, often sporting outfits to match her fun-loving character.

While she has an array of charming ensembles for night outs, we couldn’t help but notice a particularly silky concoction donned by the St. Andrews graduate back in 2007. During a sisterly evening soiree at Mahiki with her sibling Pippa Middleton, Kate slipped into a satin paisley dress featuring a halterneck and a scarf print.

Highlighting the princess-to-be's bold style, the summery number showcased a baroque gold print set against a duck egg blue backdrop. Pippa looked sleek beside her sister, opting for an all-black outfit and classic suede heels.

The Princess of Wales rocked a paisley print dress

To finesse her glamorous attire, the royal accessorised with some black boho jewels and wore her chocolate locks down loose. A cluster of fine silver bangles up coiled Princess Kate's arm, leading the eye to her mid-sized black leather handbag.

A classic noughties makeup blend was the palette of choice and consisted of a smokey eye, a glossy cherry lip, and some rosy blush.

She was joined for a night out in 2007 by sister Pippa Middleton

The 2000s were a colourful melting pot of divisive trends. Experimental, deconstructed silhouettes and textures culminated in what we have come to know and love as Y2K - a style popularised by the likes of Britney Spears and Paris Hilton.

The princess-to-be epitomized boho Y2K style

Despite being in the spotlight due to her relationship with Prince William, Kate didn't let the media attention stop her from toying with noughties trends. Shimmering satin was one of the forerunners of 00s trends, in addition to asymmetrical handkerchief hems and layered necklaces.

With her silky printed party-ready concoction, all we can say is that Princess Kate hit the trifecta of Y2K style back in her clubbing heyday.

