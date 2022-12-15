Pippa Middleton and Zara Tindall have the ultimate twinning moment at Christmas concert

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Pippa Middleton, the Princess of Wales younger sister, supported the royal family at Westminster Abbey on Thursday evening as she attended the Together At Christmas carol service.

The mother-of-three looked as gorgeous as ever, wearing a burgundy belted coat by Karen Millen. Braving the cold, the 39-year-old wore her hair in a sleek and straight style and her makeup was as subtle and immaculate as ever.

Zara Tindall arrived with Pippa and her mother Carole, and wore a very similar coat in the exact same burgundy hue, and it was also by Karen Millen! Twinning is winning!

The carol service is supported by the Royal Foundation and recognised the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrated and showcased the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring.

Zara and Pippa both wore burgundy coats!

The 2022 service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others. These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who had been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them.

Pippa's coat:

Italian Wool Belted Midi Peplum Coat, £327.20, Karen Millen

Last year, Pippa attended the service and actually twinned again, this time with Princess Beatrice! Although both ladies arrived separately, they both selected the same coat by The Fold to wear for the crisp winter's evening. As they were rocking different colourways, it appeared hardly anyone noticed.

Princess Beatrice donned the camel-coloured version which she paired with navy block heels, a burgundy box bag and a matching headband. The royal arrived hand in hand with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and beamed for the cameras.

Pippa, however, stepped out in the bottle green shade which she wore with black tights, black court shoes and Soru emerald green earrings.

