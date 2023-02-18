Princess Kate's dreamiest BAFTA dresses over the years Prince William's wife always looks sensational at the British awards ceremony

A red carpet moment served up by the Princess of Wales is always a sight to behold. Prince William's wife knows how to curate an uber-elegant ensemble, and she always duly delivers at the BAFTAS. From her 2012 white and gold Alexander McQueen gowns to sumptuous Jenny Packham pieces, the royal never fails to look anything less than flawless as she mingles with stars at the glamorous annual ceremony.

Before scrolling, take a look at the royal's stunning fashion transformation across the years...

Recycled McQueen gown

We loved Kate's chic beauty look at the awards. The royal wore her brunette locks in a classy knotted up-do and went for softly-blended makeup - beyond perfect brows, a bold sweep of eyeliner and an orange-hued lip.

White fairytale gown

We adored Princess Kate's BAFTA 2019 gown – a stunning one-shouldered white dress by Alexander McQueen featuring pretty flower detail on the strap, a cinched-in waistline and elegant flowing skirt. She looked amazing!

The royal styled her outfit with a pair of diamond drop earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana. She went for a stunning makeup look, adding a strong sweep of bronzer to her cheeks and going for dark, smoky eyes and perfect brows.

Kate wore the perfect Cinderella heels for the ceremony. The silver, sparkling stilettos were the Jimmy Choo 'Romy in Viola' glitter shoes.

Green Jenny Packham gown

The Princess was pregnant with Prince Louis at the 2018 BAFTA ceremony. Here she is in an elegant forest-green gown by the designer Jenny Packham. The dress featured an empire waistline with black ribbon detail and flowed chicly over her bump

It was all about the jewellery for Kate with this look. The royal chose these beautiful square-cut, emerald earrings set within a floral border of diamonds for the event. She matched the jewels with a dazzling, drop necklace featuring four emerald stones.

Kate teamed the sophisticated ensemble with a black clutch bag by Pretty Ballerinas – such a classic.

Bardot McQueen dress

The Princess wore this breathtaking black patterned off-the-shoulder gown by Alexander McQueen to the 2017 BAFTAs. Didn't she look amazing? The dress featured a Bardot neckline, bodice and full-length skirt with stylish ribbon detailing.

We absolutely adored Kate's amazing pale-peach drop jewelled earrings from the 2017 BAFTAs. They are thought to have been in the Princess' jewellery collection for some time and she has worn them to previous events.

Wow! The Princess' diamond bracelet is one spectacular piece of jewellery. The piece in question is the Edinburgh Wedding Gift Bracelet, loaned to her by her Majesty the Queen.

Lavender McQueen down

This has got to be one of our favourite ever looks on the Princess. Kate wore this divine lavender gown to the BAFTA Brits to Watch event in 2011. The bespoke gown was designed for her by Alexander McQueen.

The Princess' beautiful diamond bracelet and earrings are believed to be a present from Prince Charles after William and Kate's marriage. Gorgeous!

We're still in love with Kate's sassy, silver Jimmy Choo Vamp sandals from the BAFTA event in 2011. Time they made a reappearance.

