Princess Kate's blue suit is the perfect way add a pop of colour into your winter wardrobe

The Princess of Wales delivered a masterclass in monochrome dressing on Tuesday when she stepped out at Evelina London Children's Hospital, championing blue from head to toe.

Determining which colours suit you best is clearly a key part of being in the public eye, especially when you are photographed as much as Princess Kate.

But if her latest looks are anything to go by, Kate has got it all covered where colour palettes are concerned.

© Getty Princess Kate opted for blue from head to toe

Hot on the heels of her teal Safiyaa London moment at this year's Royal Variety Awards, the mother-of-three stepped out in another outfit that championed blue, her unofficial shade du jour.

Touring the purpose-built Children's Day Surgery Unit, the 41-year-old looked resplendent in a French navy suit by one of her go-to British designers, Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

© Getty The princess wore a French navy suit by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen

Kate paired her slim-fit blazer with matching cigarette trousers and navy courts by Gianvito Rossi, creating a sense of cohesion.

Want to take a leaf out of Princess Kate's winter style playbook? We've got you covered.

How we chose:

Colour: All our picks have been chosen with Princess Kate's monochrome tailoring look in mind, carefully selected to provide your wardrobe with a pop of blue.

All our picks have been chosen with Princess Kate's monochrome tailoring look in mind, carefully selected to provide your wardrobe with a pop of blue. Price: Whether you're planning on splashing out or bagging a bargain, we've got a blue blazer in your price range. We've selected this season's best, ranging from high-street brands to luxe designer labels.

Hello! Fashion shares the Kate Middleton-inspired blue blazers to shop now:

Velvet Ashby Blazer If you're looking to translate Princess Kate's look into your party season repertoire, a plush velvet finish is the way to do it. Jigsaw's teal version feels super luxe - great if you're not into sequins. £240.00 AT JIGSAW

Single Breasted Blazer Finery London This elegant version by Finery London has much in common with Princess Kate's. Featuring gentle shaping at the waist, it creates the hint of an hourglass silhouette and would look great with a flash of warm gold jewellery. £99.00 AT M&S

Single breasted blazer Marciano by Guess Featuring darts at the waist and clean, round lapels, this blazer from Marciano by Guess exudes major polish in a rich, deep navy. Wear buttoned up for a hint of hardware. £225.00 AT GUESS

Blue Smart Blazer In a striking electric blue shade, this blazer by River Island is the one to beat when it comes to affordable impact. The emphasised shoulder line feels calculated without being over the top and it would look amazing with the matching wide-leg trousers and silver platforms. £75.00 AT RIVER ISLAND

Women's Peak Shoulder Leaf Crepe Jacket in Electric Navy Cut from navy leaf crepe, it's not hard to see why Alexander McQueen is one of Princess Kate's go-to designers. This blazer is beautifully shaped and I love how the pockets don't disrupt the hourglass silhouette. £1,690.00 AT ALEXANDER MCQUEEN

Why you should trust me:

