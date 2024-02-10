Princess Kate travels to Sandringham for half term with children and husband Prince William following surgery - report

The Princess of Wales has travelled to Sandringham where she will spend half term with her children and husband, Prince William, it was reported on Saturday.

According to the Mail's Richard Eden, the Princess set off with the Prince of Wales and their brood, Prince George,10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and, Prince Louis, five, on Friday morning to head to the royal estate in Norfolk where King Charles is currently staying.

© YUI MOK The Princess has reportedly travelled to Sandringham for half term with her family

Kate left the hospital following her planned abdominal surgery 12 days ago and has since been recovering at home in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

Kensington Palace revealed in their statement regarding the Princess' health that the operation was "successful" and that she isn't set to return to her royal duties until after Easter. The specifics of Kate's surgery are yet to be shared.

© Joe Giddens - PA Images King Charles has been staying at the royal estate whilst he recovers from his surgery

The relocation marks a milestone week for the Wales' with Prince William returning to royal duties on Wednesday after taking time off to support his family.

William hosted an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle before attending London's Air Ambulance charity gala dinner later that evening where he thanked the public for their words of support for his father and wife.

© WPA Pool Prince William took to the stage on Wednesday

When the Prince took to the stage on Wednesday, he thanked the public for the kind messages of support for the King and Princess Kate.

He said: "I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you... for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days. It means a great deal to us all."

Prince William thanks public for their support on Wednesday

"It's fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather 'medical' focus. So I thought I'd come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all".

It was revealed on Monday evening that the King has been diagnosed with cancer following an operation on his prostate, it has not been confirmed which type of cancer he has, only that he has a regular treatment plan and will be stepping away from public duties in the meantime.

Queen Camilla, who also made attended her first public engagement this week since news of her husband's cancer, shared an update on the King's health on Thursday.

"He's doing extremely well under the circumstances, he's very touched by all the letters and the messages the public have been sending from everywhere – that’s very cheering," she told Ben Abbott, 40, a critical care paramedic with Wiltshire Air Ambulance.