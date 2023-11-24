Princess Kate is so stylish in waist-cinching skirt and uber-trendy rollneck

Princess Kate has been nailing autumn/winter fashion all week. Today she has stepped out in a comparatively casual look that shows that the Princess really can wear it all.

The Princess of Wales, 41, was seen visiting Sebby's Corner, a baby bank in Barnet, North London earlier today. Kate looked gorgeous in a sumptuous chocolate brown co-ord that would have Friends' Rachel Green jumping for joy.

WATCH: Princess Kate and Giovanna Fletcher put finishing touches on Sebby’s Corner Christmas grotto

The royal wore the classic 90s shade in a form-fitting rollneck and paired it with a straight-cut skirt in the same warm hue. Kate added a super trendy accessory that we aren't necessarily used to seeing a royal in – a chocolate brown crocodile print belt with an oversized square gold buckle.

© Getty Kate's outfit was exuded autumnal elegance

Kate clearly got the 'knee-highs are in' memo for this season. Prince William's wife opted for a suede pair with a block heel to complete her look which was equal parts cosy and stylish.

© Getty The cause is very important to Princess Kate's heart as her Shaping Us campaign explores the importance of our early experiences

The Princess of Wales was also spotted outside the baby bank talking to a representative in a coat of dreams. Kate's coat was camel in colour and featured a waist tie to show off the Princess' beautiful silhouette.

As you would expect, Kate wore her hair in her signature waves for a soft, feminine look and wore a natural makeup look with a soft smokey eye.

© Getty Princess Kate wore affordable earrings from Missoma

Supporting causes related to early childhood is close to Kate's heart. The visit to Sebby's Corner kickstarted an initiative from The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood provides support to families with young children in the run-up to Christmas. Sebby's Corner began its work in January 2021 and provides items to families in need across London, Barnet and Hertfordshire.

© Getty Princess Kate talking to the organisers at Sebby's Corner

Princess Kate was seen stocking up the Christmas grotto for young children to choose toys from. The Centre for Early Childhood encourages members of the public to donate funds, products, and pre-loved items, or to volunteer their time, to support their local baby banks in the lead-up to Christmas.

The royal was by Bianca Sakol, Founder of Sebby's Corner, and Emma Park, Operations Manager, about the crucial work baby banks do across the UK and how they get essential items, including clothing, nappies, toiletries, and baby equipment to to families in need.

© Getty The Princess smiled as she made her arrival

With the country in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, the work of organisations like Sebby's Corner is more important than ever, something the royal was keen to highlight.

"The work going on here is so essential… you are such a lifeline in so many ways, but you're also hidden," Kate said. "We need to be able to normalise this and make this more visible."

© Getty Kate wowed in red

Kate has invested time into her passion for early childhood development in her 'Shaping Us' campaign. The campaign aims to "increase public understanding of the crucial importance of the first five years of a child’s life."

The mother-of-three gave a keynote speech around this topic earlier this month wearing an incredible purple Emilia Wickstead suit. The royal also wowed during the South Korean state visit to London when she stepped out wearing a beautiful bright red cape dress with a matching hat, before attending the state banquet at Buckingham Palace in the stunning and historically significant Strathmore Rose tiara.