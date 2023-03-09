Countess Sophie braves the cold in fitted trousers and leather boots The Countess stepped out in denim for her windswept outing

On Thursday, the Countess of Wessex enjoyed a visit to The Countryside Education Trust in Beaulieu, Hampshire. The royal braved the wind and rain for her official engagement, where she met with children to discover more about the Trust’s mission is to connect people with the countryside.

For her outing, Countess Sophie rocked some navy fitted trousers and a practical raincoat with apricot piping and a hood – ideal for shielding herself from the classic English downpour. She wrapped up extra warm in a light grey scarf, tucking her blonde locks into her accessory to avoid a frizz-tastic hair situation. Countess Sophie is used to dressing for the outdoors, as you can see in the clip below...

A pair of black low-cut leather boots made for a practical shoe choice, while a cosy grey knit sheathed the mother-of-two in a snug blanket of warmth.

The Countess of Wessex donned a raincoat for her rainy outing

The 58-year-old opted for a natural makeup look, definitely wise considering mascara and rain is a recipe for disaster, and smiled as she greeted children who were eagerly awaiting her royal arrival.

The royal remained in high spirits despite the drizzle

Sophie even befriended an adorable rabbit, with whom she posed for some utterly wholesome photographs. Despite the atrocious weather, Sophie managed to pull a rabbit out of the hat with her casual ensemble of choice.

Countess Sophie had a cuddle with a rabbit during her wholesome outing

Sophie is back on home turf following a parent-daughter ski trip with her daughter Lady Louise Windsor. Last week, HELLO!'s exclusive photographs showed Sophie, Prince Edward and their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, hitting the slopes as they enjoyed a ski break at the Corviglia Ski Club in Switzerland.

The royal rocked some slim-fitted navy trousers

Corviglia Ski Club is a private ski resort favoured by aristocrats and royals alike, with the club previously boasting Prince Rainer III of Monaco as one of its members. Sophie glided down the slopes with ease in a black ski jacket and blue and white trousers, while her young daughter, who seemed to be accompanied by a close friend, stood out from the crowd in a turquoise jacket.

