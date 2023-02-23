Royal Style Watch: From Princess Kate's upcycled gown to Sophie Wessex's recycled power suit From Princess Kate to Princess Olympia and more divinely-dressed royals

From red carpet arrivals to operatic evenings out, the royals really covered all ground this week. And with such jam-packed itineraries come jam-packed suitcases, brimming with both new and old looks for all to admire.

The Princess of Wales left audiences spellbound at the BAFTAs with her upcycled Alexander McQueen look which you can see below, while The Countess of Wessex powered through her royal tour of the Caribbean in a recycled pink suit. Queen Letizia of Spain also championed pre-loved, rewearing a Temperley London dress that crafted a feminine floral display.

Au contraire, for Princess Olympia of Greece and Queen Rania of Jordan it was out with the old and in with the new. Both royals opted for fresh new looks that ranged from slick tuxedos to embroidered waistcoats.

Simply desperate to see more eclectic royal outfits? We've got you covered…

Princess of Wales

Princess Kate and her husband the Prince of Wales, aka the president of BAFTA ever since his appointment in 2010, graced the red carpet at the awards ceremony held at the Royal Festival Hall on Saturday.

The royal opted for an ethereal one-shoulder piece, a white layered gown that flowed elegantly as she walked alongside her husband. The design was cinched in at the waist with a waistband that flattered her silhouette and featured a cascade of drapery over her left shoulder. Showing off her commendable eco credentials, Kate's choice of gown was actually a repeat wear that she wore previously to the prestigious awards ceremony in 2019. The piece underwent a spot of reworking – the shoulder previously featured floral detailing. However, some fans were left divided by her decision to pair the look with black gloves.

On Tuesday, fresh from her show-stopping appearance at the BAFTAs two days before, the Princess of Wales visited the Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough. The royal met with staff and residents to learn how delivering high-quality, patient-focused care is at the centre of the home's work.

The 41-year-old wore a pair of sculptural flares and a fitted roll-neck top in a regal navy hue. Layering to perfection, Kate added a longline camel coat from Max&Co to complete her winter-ready ensemble.

Princess Olympia of Greece

Princess Olympia of Greece suited up while attending the 'Tribute To Patrick Dupond' at the Paris Opera. The royal, who was joined by model bestie Ella Richards, AKA Keith Richard's granddaughter, looked diving in the sleek combination by Zadig and Voltaire featuring tailored construction, sharp lapels and matching trousers. She twinned with Ella, who also sported a feline suit for the Parisian evening out.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Earlier this week, Queen Letizia attended the 2021 iteration of the National Culture Awards in a stunning piece royally-beloved label Temperley London. The 50-year-old graced the awards ceremony held at Zaragoza's Pignatelli building, which was postponed because of the pandemic, in a blush pink georgette midi dress. The event aims to celebrate Spain's rich cultural heritage and publicly recognise those who make major contributions to the arts.

The stunning piece featured airy sleeves and a transparent mesh section at the shoulders, embroidered with botanical motifs, which allowed Queen Letizia to show a glimpse of skin.

Countess of Wessex

The Countess of Wessex attended 100 Women in Finance events as one of their Global Ambassadors. Afterwards, the Countess formally opened the 54th Cayman Islands Agricultural Show that could not take place since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/eSgHWtaoaj — Queen Maxima and Royal Ladies (@vaninaswchindt) February 22, 2023

On Tuesday, the Countess of Wessex established her sartorial status once again with a pretty pink concoction. Prince Edward's wife took part in a royal visit to the Caribbean where she attended a 100WF education event and breakfast at the Ritz on the Cayman Islands. For the occasion, she recycled a candy-coloured set that served up a #girlboss moment.

The 58-year-old suited up in a matching blazer-trouser set by Gabriela Hearst. The blossom pink outsit featured careful tailoring, notched lapels, a double-breasted fit, tortoiseshell buttons and a blush-hued linen texture. Joining a host of royals who have previously worn pink suits, the countess delighted in her recycled combination.

Queen Rania of Jordan

During a visit to Ghor Al Safi Women's Society for Social Development on Wednesday, Queen Rania looked radiant as ever in a bespoke look. She wore Jennifer Chamandi's Lore 85 Black Suede Block Heel Pumps' and accessorised with a belt from H&M's collaboration with Balmain. A dazzling array of yellow gold jewels by Niko Skouli enhanced the beautiful gold beaded detailing on her ebony longline waistcoat which was layered over a crisp white pussybow shirt and a long black midi skirt.

