Sophie Wessex is a vision in angelic midi dress and fans have a lot to say The Countess looked ethereal in the high street piece during her royal tour visit

The Countess of Wessex is currently inciting envy in us all with her sun-drenched excursions in the Caribbean. The royal managed to escape the brisk February chill by jetting off to the tropics, where she has been showering us with a plethora of summer-ready outfits.

On Friday, Countess Sophie was back at it again with her impeccable summer style. The royal was photographed during a visit to the Governor General’s Youth Award's Camp in The Bahamas, looking wonderful in a heavenly white frock from ME+EM.

WATCH: The Countess of Wessex's best looks through the years

Loading the player...

The delicate garment, coined the 'Shirred Waist Maxi Dress' by the royally-beloved brand, featured a lightweight cheesecloth fabric, a tiered, ankle-skimming skirt, short sleeves, a collarless silhouette and sweet button detailing.

The #RoyalVisitBabamas continues with a brilliant jamboree today. Celebrating the 30,000 young people who have completed the GGYA @intaward in The Bahamas.

Their Royal Highnesses met some incredible young people, and the legendary conch band! pic.twitter.com/NEtlTDdV5B — Tom Hartley (@DiploTom) February 24, 2023

Countess Sophie looked ethereal in the white tiered frock

The £140 frock was paired with some gold Penelope Chilvers sandals, in turn crafting a look entirely sourced from brands supported by royals.

NEWS: Princess Kate makes surprising admission as she meets 109-year-old fan!

The royal knows how to nail a serene white aesthetic

The countess wore her blonde hair tied back into a bun and showcased a natural beauty blend that allowed for maximum tanning potential.

Upon seeing images of Countess Sophie online, fans flocked to social media to share their positive thoughts on her ensemble. "Sophie is really giving us tips to look sophisticated in the scorching summers," one wrote, while another said: "Sophie looks effortlessly chic! Adore the dress and accessories." A third agreed, noting: "Lovely look," and a fourth commented: "She looks beautiful."

Royal fans were also quick to notice that Sophie's dress was identical to one she has worn before, in fact, from earlier this week. On Wednesday, Countess Sophie was a denim dream as she stepped out at the Grand Cayman Agricultural Show

READ: Danish royals share big news ahead of Queen Margrethe's surgery

Congratulations to all the young #Bahamian #GGYA Gold award recipients. Learn more about The Governor General Youth Awards here: https://t.co/tXCY7MLq51 pic.twitter.com/tlKcs5Ih94 — Jerusa Léa Ali (@AliJerusa) February 24, 2023

Countess Sophie wore a piece from royally-approved brand ME+EM

The 58-year-old royal wore a unique 'Chambray Shirred Waist Maxi Dress' from her favourite womenswear brand, ME+EM – a retro version of her cheesecloth piece.

MORE: Sophie Wessex is a denim dream in retro dress - but royal fans are divided

Complete with romantic puffed sleeves, a drop waistline and a statement tiered skirt, the royal's denim garment proved her sartorial elegance reigns supreme even when she's overseas.

Discover more about your favorite royals and listen to our podcast below...

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.