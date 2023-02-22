Sophie Wessex recycles sharp power suit for tropical outing

On Tuesday, the Countess of Wessex established her sartorial status once again with a pretty pink concoction. Prince Edward's wife took part in a royal visit to the Caribbean where she attended a 100WF education event and breakfast at the Ritz on the Cayman Islands. For the occasion, she recycled a candy-coloured set that served up a #girlboss moment.

The 58-year-old suited up in a matching blazer-trouser set by Gabriela Hearst. The blossom pink outsit featured careful tailoring, notched lapels, a double-breasted fit, tortoiseshell buttons and a blush-hued linen texture. Joining a host of royals who have previously worn pink suits, the countess delighted in her recycled combination. Check out another pink suit the royal has donned before below...

She paired the two-piece with some nude point-toe heels complete with a patent shine, allowing her ensemble to take centre stage. The royal wore her blonde hair tied back in a low bun to reveal a natural yet glowing beauty blend.

The Countess of Wessex attended 100 Women in Finance events as one of their Global Ambassadors. Afterwards, the Countess formally opened the 54th Cayman Islands Agricultural Show that could not take place since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/eSgHWtaoaj — Queen Maxima and Royal Ladies (@vaninaswchindt) February 22, 2023

Countess Sophie previously donned the look to the Chelsea Flower Show last year, where she stepped out alongside her husband Prince Edward. She wore simple jewellery and tied her hair back once again to complement her daywear attire. Princess Beatrice was also at the famous event, wearing a toile dress by Reformation.

The Countess of Wessex previously wore the suit to attend the Chelsea Flower Show

Earlier this week during their sun-soaked tour, the mother-of-two and her husband were greeted by HE the Governor Mr. Martyn Roper, Mrs. Roper, Premier Panton, Mrs. Panton and the rest of Cabinet at Owen Roberts at International Airport. They were then escorted to Government House, where a special reception featuring persons from throughout the Cayman Islands community was held in their honour.

She was joined for the event by her husband Prince Edward

Sophie wore Zimmerman's 'Vitali Printed Linen Dress' which retails at £735 and features a billowing silhouette, a cornflower blue backdrop, belted rope detailing, the Australian brand's signature printed floral design and a sweeping floor-length cut.

