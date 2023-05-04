5 times Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate were mother-daughter style twins

The Princess of Wales is her daughter's double - especially when they wear matching outfits

The Princess of Wales' unrivalled elegance and sophisticated style has long crowned her one of the most influential style icons in the world, and her eight-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte is already starting to step into her mother's fashion-forward shoes.

Princess Kate's mini style muse already has an impressive archive of clothes in her wardrobe, several of which are from Kate's favourite brands. From floral tea dresses designed by celebrity-label Rachel Riley, to Boden knitwear and fur-lined Penelope Chilvers boots, Princess Charlotte's sartorial elegance is only going to get better as she grows up!

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children frequently colour-coordinate their looks, dressing in the same style and colour palettes for public appearances.

"First and foremost, it looks visually appealing - and 'tidy'- in photographs," royal style expert Miranda Holder explained to HELLO!: "This is something that is always at the forefront of the royals' minds. Secondly, it looks more cohesive and is a way of conveying to the world that they are a solid family unit, without having to say a single word."

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte often dress in coordinated outfits

Nothing delights royal style fans more than when the Princess of Wales twins with her trendy royal tot. Take a look at all the times Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte were style sisters in matching outfits…

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte in blue © Getty Princess Charlotte twinned with her mother in blue Easter outfits Princess Charlotte twinned with Princess Kate in blue on Easter Sunday in 2023. While all eyes were on Princess Kate's rule-breaking ensemble comprising of her sapphire Catherine Walker coat dress and unexpected nail colour, we couldn't help but notice her daughter's pretty blue dress and matching navy coat.

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte in pastels © Getty The Princess of Wales and her daughter were matching in pastels during a royal tour of Germany and Poland The Princess of Wales and her daughter were matching in pastels during a royal tour of Germany and Poland.

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte on Easter Sunday © Getty Prince and Princess of Wales attend Easter Sunday service with Prince George and Princess Charlotte Clearly, Easter is an opportunity for sartorial synergy in the Wales household! The Princess of Wales donned a pretty cloud blue coat dress to match her daughter's blue floral ensemble on Easter Sunday 2022.

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte in burgundy © Getty Kate and Charlotte wore matching burgundy coats for the 'Together at Christmas' carol service in December 2022 Princess Charlotte was the double of her mum in a burgundy coat from Trotters Childrenswear. Princess Kate looked poised and elegant in a coat dress from Eponine London, which was also crafted in a festive burgundy.

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte in pink The royal mother-daughter duo looked perfect in pink to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour in 2017. Princess Charlotte was just two-years-old at the time, how sweet!

