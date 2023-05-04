Skip to main contentSkip to footer
5 times Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton were mother-daughter style twins
5 times Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate were mother-daughter style twins

The Princess of Wales is her daughter's double - especially when they wear matching outfits

Georgia Brown
The Princess of Wales' unrivalled elegance and sophisticated style has long crowned her one of the most influential style icons in the world, and her eight-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte is already starting to step into her mother's fashion-forward shoes.

Princess Kate's mini style muse already has an impressive archive of clothes in her wardrobe, several of which are from Kate's favourite brands. From floral tea dresses designed by celebrity-label Rachel Riley, to Boden knitwear and fur-lined Penelope Chilvers boots, Princess Charlotte's sartorial elegance is only going to get better as she grows up!

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children frequently colour-coordinate their looks, dressing in the same style and colour palettes for public appearances.

"First and foremost, it looks visually appealing - and 'tidy'- in photographs," royal style expert Miranda Holder explained to HELLO!: "This is something that is always at the forefront of the royals' minds. Secondly, it looks more cohesive and is a way of conveying to the world that they are a solid family unit, without having to say a single word."

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England.© Getty
The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte often dress in coordinated outfits

Nothing delights royal style fans more than when the Princess of Wales twins with her trendy royal tot. Take a look at all the times Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte were style sisters in matching outfits… 

     

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte in blue

Catherine, Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte of Wales attend the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England.© Getty
Princess Charlotte twinned with her mother in blue Easter outfits

Princess Charlotte twinned with Princess Kate in blue on Easter Sunday in 2023. While all eyes were on Princess Kate's rule-breaking ensemble comprising of her sapphire Catherine Walker coat dress and unexpected nail colour, we couldn't help but notice her daughter's pretty blue dress and matching navy coat. 

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte in pastels

kate middleton and princess charlotte on royal tour of germany and poland© Getty
The Princess of Wales and her daughter were matching in pastels during a royal tour of Germany and Poland

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte on Easter Sunday

Prince and Princess of Wales attend Easter Sunday service with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, 2022© Getty
Prince and Princess of Wales attend Easter Sunday service with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Clearly, Easter is an opportunity for sartorial synergy in the Wales household! The Princess of Wales donned a pretty cloud blue coat dress to match her daughter's blue floral ensemble on Easter Sunday 2022.

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte in burgundy

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte wore matching burgundy coats for the 'Together at Christmas' carol service in December 2022© Getty
Kate and Charlotte wore matching burgundy coats for the 'Together at Christmas' carol service in December 2022

Princess Charlotte was the double of her mum in a burgundy coat from Trotters Childrenswear. Princess Kate looked poised and elegant in a coat dress from Eponine London, which was also crafted in a festive burgundy.

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte in pink

The royal mother-daughter duo looked perfect in pink to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour in 2017. Princess Charlotte was just two-years-old at the time, how sweet!

