Queen Letizia's journalist wardrobe before she became royalty gives serious Carrie Bradshaw energy

Queen Letizia is one to watch when it comes to the royal style set. The Spanish royal, 52, can be relied upon to take it up a notch whenever she has a public engagement to attend or if she is hosting an important event at the Royal Palace in Madrid alongside her husband King Felipe.

But long before she was the stylish Queen of Spain, Letizia was a perfectly preened news anchor who kept up sartorially with our favourite rom-com journos of the noughties from Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days character Andie Anderson through to Shopaholic's Becky Bloomwood and The Devil Wears Prada's Andy Sachs, or even the modern-day Jane Sloan of The Bold Type.

© Getty Crown Prince Felipe Of Spain and Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano officially announced their engagement on 1 November 2003

The royal reported under her maiden name Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano as a journalist for ABC and EFE before becoming a news anchor at CNN+ and Televisión Española in an array of sensational looks that proved that you don't have to work for the fabulous fictional Runway, Scarlet or Composure magazines to look good.

© Getty Letizia even wore a suit to announce her engagement

Part of the curse of being a fashionable news anchor is that you have to allow the items worn on the top half to do the talking. Luckily, Letizia has worn some incredible suit jackets over the years which provide endless inspiration for those on the hunt for the perfect blazer.

Take a look back in time with us at Letizia's finest workwear fits…

Grey marl © Getty Images Those who spotted the Queen on her most recent outing may find her grey suit and newly transformed long bob familiar. The news anchor wore a single-breasted blazer co-ord with a caramel-hued bob that was styled straight.



Pink and girly © Getty Letizia was seen on Spanish television before her 2003 engagement to the then-Prince Felipe of Asturias wearing a pink smart jacket with the same high neckline as her white Carolina Herrera engagement suit.



A leather moment © Getty The royal rocked a noughties vibe to its full advantage when she was spotted presenting in a candy pink leather jacket and matching skinny striped scarf that would be at home in the wardrobe of a rom-com lead.



A midnight blue moment © Getty The news anchor took it up a notch when she sported this midnight blue tweed look with the chic collar. Her hair had been cut even shorter by this point to create a true bob style and her makeup was more glamorous with a black eyeliner and brown-toned nude lip.



A pared-back look © Getty King Felipe's bride proved she could rock it all when she debuted this more simple look. Her neutral woven jacket with the high collar looked effortless against her subtly highlighted hair which was worn in a flicky blowdry. Letizia's makeup looked more simplistic than ever, bar the subtle blue eyeshadow in her waterline.



A fabric that is trendy in 2024 © Getty Letizia was years before her time in a white boucle jacket that could easily fit in with her 2024 wardrobe. The royal paired the collarless piece with a slim-fit black top and a glossy pink lip.



An evening look © Getty Letizia was spotted presenting an evening TV slot where she stunned in a movie star-worthy plunging V-neck dress with choppy hair that a 90s Jennifer Aniston would admire.



