Queen Rania makes a statement in bold runway look at King Charles' pre-coronation reception

Queen Rania of Jordan arrived at Buckingham Palace to attend a royal reception hosted by King Charles ahead of the coronation on Friday evening, looking fashion-forward as ever in a chic dress from Schiaparelli's AW23 runway collection.

The royal, who is fond of the avant-garde designer, chose the brown button-down midi dress for the occasion – which features a unique corset-look silhouette and an ankle-grazing skirt.

With long-sleeves, it fits the Jordanian monarch's modest dress sense, with her signature stylish flair. She added gold accessories to the look, and wore her hair in a chic half-up style.

© Getty Queen Rania of Jordan chose a statement Schiaparelli dress for the Buckingham Palace reception

It was only recently revealed that Queen Rania and her husband King Abdullah II would attend the King's coronation this weekend, alongside the likes of Spain's Queen Letizia and King Felipe, and Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark.

While it was predicted that Friday night's reception may have been a more formal affair, the royal guests arrived in more typical day dress for the event – rather than the gowns and tiaras that some were expecting.

The dress code falls in line with King Charles' desire to have a more scaled-back coronation, which will no doubt be reflected in some ways during Saturday's historic coronation service, too.

WATCH: Everything you need to know about the coronation

Queen Rania never disappoints when it comes to royal fashion – recent hits include a stunning Zimmermann pastel dress and a couture trouser suit from Alexandre Vaulthier, during her official visit to Japan in April.

The jury's still out on what Rania will wear to Saturday's ceremony at Westminster Abbey, though no doubt it will be just as show-stopping.

At Friday evening's reception, it's expected that the Prince and Princess of Wales will be in attendance, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and - of course - the King and Queen Consort Camilla.

© Shutterstock Queen Rania recently wowed royal fashion fans in an Alexandre Vaulthier trouser suit

Rania has previously spoken of her great affection for the British royal family, and spoke particularly poignantly following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

She told ITV News: "I will always remember her absolute devotion and discipline... and her dedication to her people and her country. In my eyes, she's public service personified. She gave herself entirely to her work, and never wavered in carrying out her royal duties.

"I think for many generations now, I think she's demonstrating what it means to be Queen, and for all of us, she set that bar really high."