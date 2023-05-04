Royal Style Watch: From Princess Kate’s silk blouse to Duchess Sophie’s candy cane co-ord

From silks to sweetheart checks, discover what the royals sported this week, from the Princess of Wales to the Duchess of Edinburgh

With the coronation just around the corner, the royal family have been uber-busy preparing for the grand event. While this has resulted in fewer public, non-coronation-related outings, we’ve still been privy to some rather dashing looks.

Femininity was at the forefront of royal fashion this week. The Princess of Wales championed on-trend silhouettes as she stepped out for several occasions, while the Duchess of Edinburgh served up fifties finesse in a series of fit-and-flare designs.

Princess Olympia of Greece followed in the British royals’ footsteps, opting for a sleek Prada look that cemented her status as society’s golden girl.

From Prada to Penelope Chilvers, discover which brands hit the headlines this week thanks to our favourite royals…

The Princess of Wales

Even when she's off duty, the Princess of Wales' sartorial elegance is unmatched. Treating her daughter Princess Charlotte to an early birthday treat to watch Cinderella at the Royal Opera House on Saturday evening, Princess Kate, 41, donned an understated ensemble that proved her unrivalled wardrobe has the royal touch, even when she isn't working.

In videos shared by audience members on Instagram, Princess Kate could be seen wearing sleek wide-leg trousers and a demure ivory blouse elevated with a black Peter Pan collar. Kate was wearing her beloved 'Boo' blouse from Ghost, a staple in her wardrobe that she first debuted on a Zoom call back in 2020. It was formerly available on ASOS, before the 'Kate effect' caused the piece to sell out.

The royal teamed her effortless ensemble with pointed-toe black suede ballet pumps from Boden, a fitting choice for her night at the ballet with her daughter.

© Getty Princess Kate wore a subtle monochrome look fitting for the occasion

During the week, Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Aberfan memorial garden in Aberfan to pay their respects to those who lost their lives during the Aberfan disaster of 1966. The solemn occasion saw the royal pair speak with survivors of the event and greet onlookers who all gathered to acknowledge the poignant occasion.

The Princess of Wales stepped out to interact with crowds, offering a modest display in order not to detract from the emotional visit. She wore a belted shirt dress by Zara complete with her trademark pussybow necktie, a checked print, a monochrome colour palette and long sleeves.

A simple black longline coat by Catherine Walker was layered over the patterned garment for an extra layer of warmth during the pair’s Welsh outing. She slipped into some black suede boots by Gianvito Rossi and clasped a small, narrow clutch bag from her favourite accessories designer brand Mulberry.

The Duchess of Edinburgh

On Thursday, the Duchess of Edinburgh paid a visit to the Women's Institute in Bagshot for afternoon tea at Windlesham Golf Club in Surrey. The royal put her styling skills to the test for the occasion, which oversaw one of Duchess Sophie’s most popular looks come to fruition.

Prince Edward’s wife channelled chic simplicity in a rust-toned silk shirt by Vince featuring a sleek collarless design. The lustrous piece was aptly paired with some striking teal trousers by Alberta Ferretti that boasted a crisp, tailored effect. A pair of Penelope Chilver’s shoes completed the look.

© Getty The Duchess attended a Coronation Big Lunch in Wolverhampton on Tuesday

The following Tuesday, the 58-year-old Duchess stepped out in Wolverhampton in another head-turning ensemble. Sophie rocked a fabulous 'Eudora' linen shirt dress from Suzannah London in a rich emerald green hue, cinching her waist with a brown leather belt.

Accessorising to perfection, the royal slipped into a pair of pointed-toe heels in chestnut brown, adding her orange 'Luisa' bag from Sophie Habsburg. Completing her immaculate ensemble, the radiant royal layered with the 'Christie Virgin Wool Trench Coat' from Italian designer Giuliva Heritage.

© Getty Sophie looked stunning in pink gingham

The day after, the royal attended the first Buckingham Palace garden party of King Charles' reign.

Sophie was a vision in pink donning a fit-and-flare gingham set from Suzannah London and a fabulous floral fascinator from Jane Taylor millinery. Her flattering suit-like co-ord exuded timeless glamour with an open collared neckline, fitted waist and regal A-line skirt.

Princess Olympia of Greece

© Getty The royal has a penchant for sleek streamlined outfits

Leave it to Princess Olympia of Greece to don the most divine look of the week. On Friday, the Grecian royal joined her mother Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece to attend The Prince's Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street in New York City – and she didn’t drop the sartorial ball.

The 26-year-old slipped into Prada’s exquisite ‘Long Turtleneck Lamé Dress,’ which featured an opulent golden sheen. a sleeveless silhouette, an elegant high neckline and a gently pleated form. The luxury piece, which retails at £2500, exuded flapper girl charm merged with Upper East Side decadence.

Princess Olympia posed for a family portrait alongside her mother, clasping a clutch bag sourced from her collaboration with luxury accessories label Olympia Le-Tan. The socialite’s ‘Dirty Martini Book Clutch’ boasted a kitschy poster print that made for a conversation-starting fashion statement.

