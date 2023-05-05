The Prince and Princess of Wales join foreign royals at King Charles's pre-coronation reception - best photos

The King will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday

The Prince and Princess of Wales have joined the King at a pre-coronation reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace.

Prince William donned a suit, while his wife, Princess Kate, looked elegant in a royal blue dress with the Queen Mother's diamond and sapphire fringe earrings.

Among the foreign royals in attendance are Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, and King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain.

World leaders at the reception include British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US First Lady Jill Biden.

© Getty The King speaks with Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark

© Getty Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco

Princess Charlene looked incredible in a lavender one-shoulder two-piece.

Queen Letizia opted for a lime green look by Victoria Beckham.

Joining her father, King Carl XVI Gustaf, Crown Princess Victoria wowed in a pink Roland Mouret dress.

© Getty Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark

Crown Princess Mary chose a puff-sleeve raspberry pink dress by Andrew GN, with an embellished Prada clutch for the evening reception, while Crown Prince Frederik looked smart in a dark suit, blue shirt and burgundy tie.

© Getty Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg

© Getty Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant and King Philippe of Belgium

It comes after Charles and the Waleses greeted members of the public on The Mall in a surprise appearance less than 24 hours before the coronation.

People cheered and could be heard shouting God Save the King.

© Getty Images Princess Kate shook the hands of wellwishers

© Getty The King on a walkabout outside Buckingham Palace

One woman told Charles "Love you Charlie" while others passed on their congratulations to him.

The Prince and Princess of Wales posed for selfies with fans, while Kate even appeared to join a fan in a video call before also speaking on another fan's phone before handing it back.

The Princess also spoke about how her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were feeling about the big day. See what she had to say in the clip below...

WATCH: Princess Kate reveals how George, Charlotte and Louis are feeling about the coronation

Earlier in the day, the couple joined the King at a lunch for realm prime ministers and governors general at the palace.

They were also joined by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.

© Getty William and Kate at the lunch for realm governors general and prime ministers

There were 42 at the lunch, including the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese, and prime minister of New Zealand Chris Hipkins.

Kate opted for a monochrome shift dress, believed to be by fashion favourite, Jenny Packham, while Sophie looked lovely in a pink ensemble by Suzannah London and cream accessories.

The senior royals are expected to be among the 2,300 congregation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

© Getty Prince of Wales leaves Westminster abbey after rehearsals in London

The King and Queen Consort will travel to the Abbey in the air-conditioned Diamond Jubilee State Coach.

The service will begin at 11am and last for two hours, with the key moment coming at midday when the King is crowned.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will place the St Edward’s Crown on Charles’s head. Trumpets will sound and gun salutes will be fired across the UK.

A newly crowned Charles and Camilla will travel 1.3 miles back in the Gold State Coach after the ceremony, reversing their outward journey as they wave to the crowds, with the King wearing the Imperial State Crown. They will be joined by members of the royal family in the coronation procession.

The King and Queen Consort will also receive a royal salute in the Buckingham Palace gardens from the military troops on parade.

They will take the salute from the West Terrace after the ceremony and the servicemen and women will give three cheers – a special coronation tribute from the Armed Forces to the couple.

This will be followed by a balcony moment when the couple will be joined by other members of the royal family to watch a flypast at around 2.15pm.

