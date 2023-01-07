Queen Letizia is a gothic dream in silky lace dress and cape The Spanish royal opted for a lacey number while attending the official engagement

While she may have a soft spot for non-Spanish brands such as Hugo Boss and Carolina Herrera, Queen Letizia of Spain loves to shop locally. The royal attended the traditional ceremony of Pascua Militar, a commemoration that dates back to the 18 century, wearing a Spanish-made dress by Felipe Varela.

The royal looked elegant as ever in the wine-red dress which featured long sleeves, a rounded neckline, a floor-length silhouette and subtle lace panels. She completed her look by stepping out in a pair of crimson high heels by her go-to shoe designer Magrit and layered up by encasing herself in a faux-fur trimmed cape.

In terms of jewellery, Queen Letizia did not drop the ball. A pair of rose gold needle earrings boasting diamonds and rubies by Spanish label Gold & Roses peppered her gothic aesthetic with a dusting of sparkle.

For the official occasion, the mother-of-two wore her silky brunette hair down loose with a slightly off-centre parting and tucked behind her ears. She showcased her signature glamorous beauty glow which highlighted her naturally defined features.

Queen Letizia of Spain served up a charming crimson look

Upon seeing images of the royal's latest concoction online, fans flocked to praise her winter style. "Another royal who knows how to rock a repeat!" one wrote, while another said: "She looks new every time she wears the same outfit! Only Queen Letizia can do it."

The royal wrapped up in a Carolina Herrera cape

A third chimed in, noting: "Love the silhouette and the colour," and a fourth agreed, commenting: "She looks stunning. This is a beautiful colour on Letizia and I love the earrings."

Experimentation is a phrase that has become synonymous with Queen Letizia's style. The Spanish royal is truly daring in the wardrobe department. However, on occasion, she likes to strip it back and showcase a timeless look to add to her archive of showstopping pieces.

Last month, the 50-year-old royal attended an annual meeting of the directors of The Cervantes Institute centers at the old Royal Hospital of Granada. For the smart event, Queen Letizia donned an outfit crafted by her favourite designer Carolina Herrera.

