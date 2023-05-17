Princess Charlotte's adorable outfit's sentimental link to the late Queen

Princess Charlotte may only be eight, but the Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter is every inch a stylish royal tot.

At King Charles' coronation, Princess Charlotte enchanted royal fans as she donned a glittering headpiece crafted by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen. The royal was the image of her mother, as both the royals donned bespoke ivory dresses crafted by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen - the Princess of Wales' wedding dress designer.

WATCH: Royal style expert Elizabeth Holmes talks children's coronation fashion

The coronation weekend also saw the young Princess adopt a more relaxed role as she partied with her siblings at the coronation concert - and did you spot her ultra chic cream coat?

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Amaia Arrieta, founder of Amaia, said her team felt "so proud" to see Princess Charlotte wearing their Razorbil Summer Coat.

© Getty Princess Charlotte wore her Amaia coat at the coronation concert

Answering the question all royal style fans are keen to know, Amaia added that she was not given any prior hint that Princess Charlotte would be wearing one of her bespoke designs. "We never know for certain, so it is always a wonderful surprise when we discover it at the same time as everyone else," she added.

Princess Charlotte's charming summer coat isn't the first time we've seen the trendy royal tot rocking the elegant outerwear. The eight-year-old royal previously wore the coat at the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. "It is so heartwarming that the Princess wore the Razorbil to two such historic moments," Amaia agreed.

© Getty Princess Charlotte has previously worn her Amaia coat

The Princess of Wales is no stranger to a bespoke, tailored design, and it seems her daughter was granted the same royal treatment when she was treated to a custom design moment with her crisp white coat - an opportunity Amaia said she is "so proud and grateful" for.

Each of Amaia's designs are handcrafted in Spain at a small family owned atelier. "Princess Charlotte's coat is made of a heavy crepe in ivory," says the designer. "The shape is very similar to the one in navy she wore recently, double breasted, round collar and fitted, but in a lighter spring version. It is chic, simple and classic."

Princess Charlotte is swiftly becoming a mini royal style icon

As far as Princess Charlotte's future as a mini style icon goes, Amaia said: "I would love to see Princess Charlotte in our Angelina blue dress with red smock details, or in our more casual liberty Lafayette or Amelie dresses. "As for Prince George and Louis, our casual but chic Edgar shorts in any colour with one of our Pereprine shirts would look lovely," she adds.

Princess Kate's mini style muse already has an impressive archive of clothes in her wardrobe, several of which are from Kate's favourite brands. From floral tea dresses designed by celebrity-label Rachel Riley, to Boden knitwear and fur-lined Penelope Chilvers boots, Princess Charlotte's sartorial elegance is only going to get better as she grows up!

