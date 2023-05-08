Princess Charlotte is ultra-cool in £20 Next trainers at scouting event

The daughter of Prince William and Princess Kate rocked the casual footwear

The daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales joined her parents and brothers Prince George and Prince Louis for a day of volunteering on Monday at a scouting group in Slough.

Princess Charlotte, age eight, was suitably dressed for the Big Help Out day in a jumper, shorts and trainers, as she got stuck into the activities – that's everything from archery to gardening and painting.

WATCH: Princess Charlotte helps to paint a mural

We're particularly taken with Charlotte's cool trainers, which are a high street buy! The young royal wore Next's Star Lace-Up Trainers, which feature a pink star on the side and glittery embellishment on the heel and retail at an affordable £20.

© Getty Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis help at the scouts

The funky trainers come in a range of colours and are still available to buy in sizes ranging from child size nine to larger size seven – hurry though, they won't last long.

Trainers by Next

Charlotte teamed her on-trend footwear with some blue denim shorts and a pink cable knit jumper by Ralph Lauren, priced £299 on the store's website.

The Princess wore a white T-shirt with Peter Pan collar underneath her jumper and her brunette locks were styled in a sweet half up-half down look.

Jumper by Ralph Lauren

The Wales family were volunteering at the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, Berkshire, as part of a nationwide day of volunteering to celebrate King Charles and Queen Camilla’s crowning.



The Prince and Princess and their children joined volunteers in renovating the Scout Hut, with works including resetting a path, digging a new soakaway, sanding and revarnishing the front door, adding planters to the front of the building and adding a mural to create a lasting legacy of the Big Help Out’s work.

© WPA Pool Princess Charlotte helps stain some wood at the scout hut



The children set to work straight away with Charlotte and Louis helping to paint a planter and George joining his father with some drilling.

© DANIEL LEAL The family were presented with Scouts scarves after their efforts

The three royal children had a ball getting stuck into the day's activities.

Scout leader Simon Carter exclusively told HELLO! of the children: "They absolutely loved it. You can't fake kids enjoying themselves and they had a fantastic time."

Two days previous, Charlotte looked so pretty all dressed up for her grandfather, King Charles' coronation.

© REX Princess Charlotte at the King's Coronation

The young royal was the double of mum Princess Kate in a silk crepe dress designed by Alexander McQueen, her mother's beloved wedding dress designer.

The moment marked Princess Charlotte's first time wearing the coveted British designer.

The Princess of Wales has famously trusted McQueen with the tailoring of some of her most significant royal outfits, from her nuptials to the christening of her daughter, so it was fitting that the mother-daughter duo dressed in outfits by the designer on such a poignant occasion.

