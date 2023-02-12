Princess Kate's wedding dress scandal that few people know about The Princess of Wales was a beautiful bride in a bespoke Alexander McQueen bridal gown

Rewind to Prince William and Kate Middleton's fairytale wedding at Westminster Abbey twelve years ago. The royal couple enchanted the nation as they exchanged vows, though the magical day in royal history was actually laced with a scandal very few people know about.

The Princess of Wales was every inch a beautiful bride on her wedding day, dressed in a breathtaking lace bridal gown designed by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen. From its impressive 8.85 ft train to its opulent lace bodice and hidden family tributes stitched into the seams, it's hard to forget the whimsical wedding dress that catapulted Kate into the royal spotlight. Relive the royal's glorious wedding dress reveal in the video below...

Princess Kate's bespoke wedding gown continued to cause a stir five years later, when bridal designer Christine Kendall filed a lawsuit against the British fashion house, citing a breach of copyright.

Christine claimed that the Princess of Wales' wedding dress bore a striking resemblance to her own sketches. She also felt that the royal's bridal gown would not have been what it was without her influence.

Princess Kate's wedding dress was a custom design from Alexander McQueen

Initially, this didn't spark a huge concern, until Christine alleged that the palace had sent a letter of thanks for her designs following an open call for ideas from British designers.

The Sunday Times reported that Alexander McQueen was sued by Christine Kendall, though they were left "utterly baffled" by the accusations.

The Prince and Princess of Wales tied the knot in 2011

The fashion house shared in a statement: "Christine Kendall first approached us, at Alexander McQueen, almost four years ago, when we were clear with her that any suggestion Sarah Burton’s design of the royal wedding dress was copied from her designs was nonsense."

Princess Kate's enchanting bridal train was carried by her sister Pippa Middleton

The designer of Princess Kate's wedding dress was kept a secret from the public right up until the moment she arrived at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011.

Embroiderer Amanda Ewing, who was part of the team that made the gown, opened up about the level of secrecy surrounding its creation. "We knew who it was for, but it was very secret – we had net curtains up, and cleaners were not allowed into the room and the code on the door was changed," she said, adding: "It was a once in a lifetime opportunity."

