Princess Anne looks utterly fabulous in gold dress last worn 30 years ago

If there was an accolade for vintage style, the Princess Royal would undoubtedly win gold.

At 74, Princess Anne has honed her personal style to perfection, sticking to the same silhouettes that effortlessly tread the line between practicality and the restrictive etiquette limitations of the working royal, and her own sartorial prowess.

In new photographs shared by Leuchie House on X, a charity that provides respite breaks for people living with long-term neurological conditions, the Princess was seen attending a dinner event.

© X / @LeuchieHouse Princess Anne wore a figure-flattering gold woven dress

Dressed in gold, the Princess Royal looked strikingly beautiful in an embossed dress woven with an intricate floral pattern.

The elegant garment featured a scalloped collar, a button-down bodice and a structured A-line skirt. Aside from her ability to always look polished, the Princess has a penchant for recycling garments that have existed in her wardrobe for a lifetime.

Royal fan account @TheLaurences_ on X identified that the mother-of-two had also worn the striking woven dress in 1993, when she was just 43 years old.

© Peter Bischoff The Princess Royal wearing the same dress in 1993

"The style/fabric is totally something she would have worn in the late 60s or 1970s, so it would not surprise me if it's even older!" chimed in a fan, as another wrote: "I’m actually loving the fact that she kept all her clothes from that bygone era. How fab is that!"

A third fan sweetly shared: "I know I’m saying it over and over again but her closet would be a vintage lover's dream."

Leuchie House charity spoke incredibly highly of the Princess following the event, which the royal hosted at The Palace of Holyroodhouse.

© X / @LeuchieHouse Princess Anne hosted the charity dinner at the Palace of Holyrood House

"We were honoured that Leuchie’s Patron, HRH The Princess Royal, kindly agreed to hold a special dinner at The Palace of Holyroodhouse recently.

"The evening was held in recognition of the significant increase in demand for support, from people living with a neurological condition, and the loved ones who care for them.

"We are hugely grateful to HRH for holding this event and allowing us to show our appreciation to just a few of our amazing supporters."

Princess Anne's effortlessly sustainable wardrobe

Rewearing clothes may seem like nothing remarkable, but for a royal lady with access to the world's most coveted designers and fashion houses at her feet, Princess Anne's devotion to sustainable fashion is more than impressive.

When asked why she chooses to recycle outfits the Princess told Vanity Fair in 2020: "Because I'm quite mean."

She added: "I still try to buy materials and have them made up because I just think that's more fun. It also helps to support those who still manufacture in this country. We mustn't forget we've got those skills, and there are still places that do a fantastic job."