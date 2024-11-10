Princess Anne changes her hair for the first time in 50 years

Princess Anne was the picture of elegance as she joined her royal family at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night.

The Princess Royal, 74, cut a sophisticated figure in a sculpted black dress layered with a tailored suit jacket elevated with satin lapels.

The royal slipped into patent black loafers and tights for the occasion, adding a printed black and white scarf to add dimension to her monochrome ensemble.

© WPA Pool Princess Anne was the picture of elegance as she wore all black to the Festival of Remembrance

Princess Anne paired her oversized poppy brooch with a striking silver brooch adorned with a large oval pearl - a brooch believed to have been worn by Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, during the christening of Prince Michael of Kent in 1942.

As identified by Spanish Royal Jewels on Instagram, the Princess Royal first wore the ornate pin during the annual dinner of the Royal Academy of Engineers in July 2023.

It marked the first time the royal had worn the rarely seen pearl brooch. Pearls are thought to be a more discrete, less striking jewel than diamonds and more respectful to wear during periods of grief.

© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Princess Anne's subtle hair change Aside from her demure appearance, Princess Anne appeared to have made a subtle change to her hair. Pinned up in her signature balletic chignon, the mother-of-two's light brown hair appeared to be much darker than usual, with the royal sporting a deep chocolate-hued mane that highlighted her berry red lipstick.

© Photo: Getty Images Princess Anne's hair has famously been swept up into a bouffant, neatly pinned bun for the five decades she has been a working royal. The late Queen Elizabeth II's daughter rarely deviates from the sleek and elegant hairstyle, which she has been rocking ever since she was a teenager.



© WPA Pool While the infamous beehive has dipped in and out of style through the decades, the Princess Royal has remained its most loyal fan. She even had time to pin it up before leaving the hospital after giving birth to her children, Peter and Zara.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The Princess of Wales, meanwhile, has embraced several subtle changes to her famous brunette locks over the years, from getting 70s curtain bangs to sporting a golden blonde balayage.



November is one of the only times of the year outside of official periods of mourning where the royal family will exclusively wear black; a sign of respect for the fallen in the Armed Forces.

Traditionally, the royals also wear a poppy brooch to show support for the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces, veterans and their families.