Princess Anne steps out in velvet slippers and 30-year old suit

Princess Anne has been wearing knee-high boots for almost all of her appearances this autumn, switching between a chic black pair and a brown pair with country-inspired tassels.

The Princess Royal switched things up this week though, slipping into a pair of velvet loafers for a trip to Edinburgh.

The royal blue slip-on shoes looked both incredibly comfortable, as well as fashion-forward, with a nifty design on the toe.

Princess Anne wore the footwear while paying a visit to the headquarters of The Royal Regiment of Scotland at Edinburgh Castle, of which she is the Deputy Colonel-in-Chief, and her outfit choice certainly demanded attention.

Along with her snazzy slippers, she wore a sharply tailored skirt suit with a jazzy silk scarf peeking out. Royal watchers were quick to point out that the suit is a vintage find from Princess Anne's wardrobe, last worn back in 1984 – 30 years ago!

Despite being three decades old, the suit still looks as good as new, pristinely clean with not a button out of place.

Velvet shoes

Princess Anne isn't the only member of the royal family who loves velvet footwear. Her nephew, Prince William, donned black velvet loafers by Crockett & Jones to attend the Top Gun Maverick premiere in 2022, with his smart shoes embroidered with aeroplanes, befitting the occasion.

© Photo: Getty Images Prince William's funky Crockett & Jones loafers

Not just any place, but F18 aircrafts specifically, just like the ones from the original 1986 Top Gun film!

DISCOVER: Mike Tindall reveals the surprising way he addresses Princess Anne behind closed doors

The future king also wore a velvet jacket for the occasion, proving the material is royally approved.

Princess Beatrice is also a fan of the sumptuous fabric, wearing block-heeled velvet shoes and a headband in the same fabric for a festive outing in 2021.

© Getty Princess Beatrice in velvet shoes and matching headband

The York royal's mother, Sarah Ferguson let her velvet shoes do the talking in April 2022, donning loafers similar to Princess Anne, but embroidered with the family's unofficial motto, "Never Complain" on one foot and "Never Explain" on the other – cheeky!

Princess Kate also has a love of the fabric, wearing velvet Jimmy Choo Romy shoes in a sharp oxblood shade back in 2018. She also owns similar shoes in dark green velvet by Sex and the City favourite brand Manolo Blahnik.

LOOK: 15 photos of royal ladies looking glamorous in velvet

With the festive season just around the corner, we're expecting a few more royals to be out and about in the luxury material.