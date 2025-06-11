Princess Kate's Y2K above-the-knee sundress she'd never wear today

The Princess of Wales may strike the perfect balance between following fashion trends and committing to a timeless wardrobe, but she proved she was well ahead of the fashion curve long before marrying into the royal family.

Back in 2006, when Kate (nee Middleton) was yet to announce her engagement to Prince William, she was pictured at The Rundle Cup Day at Tidworth Polo Club in a Y2K sundress.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Classic noughties features included a tied waist, a knee-length skirt and a halterneck, which she largely avoids today, since it is considered to be a daring choice to expose shoulders.

© Getty Images The chocolate brown colourway was interspersed with a white floral print. Almost two decades later, the colour is a huge hit once again, with Pantone announcing 'Mocha Mousse’ is the brand’s chosen colour for 2025.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get It has taken the fashion and interiors industry by storm, with Paula Taylor, Head Stylist & Trend Specialist at Graham & Brown, describing it as "a chameleon colour that can be sophisticated yet cosy". Meanwhile, head of womenswear design at M&S, Lisa Illis, said it was an "indulgent" colour "featuring prominently in both high street and designer collections recently."

© UK Press via Getty Images Kate completed her look with white slingback wedges, cool-girl sunglasses and layered gold bangles. Her long brunette hair was pulled back in a messy bun with face-framing strands left loose, a surprising U-turn from her iconic bouncy curls she's known for today.

Kate's brown wardrobe

The royal has worn a handful of chocolate ensembles over the past few years, including a polka dot midi dress from Rixo for her children's first day back at school in September 2022.

Princess Kate donned chocolate polka dots at Lambrook School in 2022

The collared neckline, buttoned front and dropped waist offered an elegant yet relaxed look, while she gave us a lesson in how to wear brown to the office in 2025.

The Princess of Wales visited the National Portrait Gallery in a brown tailored wool jacket by Ukrainian-born, Vienna-based designer, Petar Petrov, alongside a dark turtleneck jumper and pin-stripe trousers from Max Mara.

© Getty Images Kate opted for a chocolate brown blazer in 2025

Susan E Kelley, founder of the long-running What Kate Wore website, told HELLO! her look was "understated", but drew attention since it didn't feature British designers.

"The colours may have been muted, but the look was crisp and professional, showcasing the Princess's signature look," she said.