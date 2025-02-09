Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton has 5 repeating outfits she constantly wears on rotation
Kate Middleton visits Fitzalan High School as she celebrates the beginning of Black History Month on October 03, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. © Jackson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Princess Kate has 5 repeating outfits she constantly wears on rotation

Prince William's wife is a classic fashion icon

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales and her wardrobe is something that fascinates us all. Just how does she always look so immaculate all the time?

For every royal engagement, the 43-year-old nails it when it comes to her look. Have you ever seen her in an outfit that isn't quite right? Absolutely not.

Catherine, Princess of Wales in navy suit© Getty
Catherine is a classic dresser

This is because the mother-of-three is a classic dresser and knows exactly what suits her. 

She tends to step out in items that make the most of her frame, and are timeless. 

We've spotted that there appear to be five chic looks she has on rotation. Which one is your favourite?

Kate Middleton wearing purple trouser for Shaping Us at Design Museum© Getty

The suit

We all know there is nothing quite like a blazer to elevate any casual outfit in a flash. But combining a tailored version with a matching pair of slacks? Style gold. Kate knows this - she always re-wears her favourites. Only last Sunday, Kate took to Instagram to share several photographs to the Prince and Princess of Wales' official social media channels, including a post from November 2023 when she wore an electric purple suit by Emilia Wickstead.

The aubergine-hued co-ord made such a statement and is a pristine workwear staple that we know she will be wearing in years to come.

We last saw Princess Kate wearing her cashmere jumper during 2021 when she visited St Andrew's with Prince William

The Breton striped top

The ever-classic Breton top has been worn by the Princess on multiple occasions, and it's a key piece in her wardrobe that she reaches for - mainly for sporting moments. It can be styled up and down but goes magnificently with jeans.

Kate Middleton wearing a pink dress as she officially opens The Young V&A at V&A Museum Of Childhood on June 28, 2023 in London, England. © WireImage

The A-line dress

Kate loves an A-line dress for formal occasions. Her brand of choice tends to be Beulah London. The label was founded in 2010 and its designs are known for their elite colourways, sumptuous fabric, and form-fitting silhouettes.

The royal's most recognisable A-line dress is the brand's pastel pink  'Ahana' style that she has worn a fair few times in public. The most recent was in 2023, when she officially opened the Young V&A in Bethnal Green, ahead of its opening to the public. The classic shape is so flattering and timeless.

The Princess of Wales proved that the label is timeless© Neil Mockford

Tweed separates

Tweed or boucle as it is sometimes called, is a firm fabric that Kate often sports. She constantly adds it to her outfits and in particular, we love her blue vintage Chanel jacket that we are sure she will be wearing in her 60s. Kate styled the jacket to perfection in 2022 when she attended the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Coach Core at Copper Box Arena, teaming the vintage piece with classic black trousers. Check out the exquisite gold button detailing!

Kate Middleton arrives at Westminster Abbey© Shutterstock

Statement Coat

We have lost count of the amount of truly beautiful statement coats the Princess of Wales has. She often chooses tailored styles in bold colours and wears them constantly. Now, we don't like to play favourites with Kate's choices but this bow-trimmed red coat totally stole the show in December 2024 at the Together at Christmas concert. The coat itself was a past season buy from Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen which had a double-breasted cut and structured buttons across the front. Kate made it look like new with a detachable hair bow from Jigsaw, fasted at the nape of the neck. Little tweaks like this can create a whole new look.

