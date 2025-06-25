Royals partying at Glastonbury! Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry and more secret Worthy Farm outings

With Glastonbury underway, social media will soon be filled with Wellington boot-clad stars posing at Worthy Farm.

As well as playing host to some of the biggest music stars such as Rod Stewart, Olivia Rodrigo, Beyonce and Elton John, the hippie five-day affair has also cemented itself as a big date in the fashion calendar thanks to the likes of Kate Moss, Sienna Miller and Alexa Chung.

Among the music fans flocking to West Somerset to experience the world's most famous music festival could be some surprise royal guests, if the past is anything to go by. Prince Harry famously blended into crowds in the past, while Princess Beatrice showed off her festival fashion.

© Getty Kate Moss was an original festival fashion muse in her wellies in 2005

According to Prince William, Glastonbury was even on his and Princess Kate’s bucket list. "I talked about going to Glastonbury before because I do love my music and Catherine as well," he told BBC Radio 1 in 2017.

Join us as we take a look at when the royals secretly partied at Glastonbury festival...

Prince Harry Back in 2013, Prince Harry and his then-girlfriend Cressida Bonas joined a host of A-list celebrities including Kate Moss, Billie Piper and Sienna Miller, as the two attended Glastonbury festival. The couple spent one afternoon watching iconic rock band The Rolling Stones perform from the Pyramid Stage before being photographed tucking into a plate of chips, soaking up the sun and enjoying the vibrant atmosphere - though Harry did attempt to go incognito wearing sunglasses and a trilby hat.

© WireImage Cressida Bonas Just like her royal partner, Cressida Bonas kept her look low-key in denim overalls layered over a white T-shirt, finishing her look with comfortable trainers and sunglasses. Cressida's hair fell in natural waves with the top section twisted into a high boho bun.

King Charles King Charles (then Prince Charles) was an unexpected attendee at the music festival in 2010, marking the festival's 40th anniversary in his capacity as a long-term supporter of Water Aid. Looking smart in a cream suit and striped tie, the heir to the throne appeared to pass on the opportunity to rock a pair of wellington boots. When asked if he was enjoying his visit, Charles replied: "How could I not?"

© Getty Princess Beatrice Princess Beatrice has become a regular at the music festival, having attended solo and with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi over the years. The daughter of Prince Andrew was spotted buying drinks and soaking up the sunshine in the VIP area of Glastonbury 2022, whilst also blending into the crowd near the iconic Pyramid Stage. In 2023, the mother-of-one made another appearance at the music fest, dressing down in a black denim skirt and long-sleeve top to blend in with the crowds.

Princess Eugenie Torrential downpours didn't deter Princess Eugenie and her friends from attending Glastonbury in 2016, where she was photographed rocking denim mini shorts and black-and-tan wellies.