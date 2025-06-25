Princess Kate puts her own royal spin on the outfit of Glastonbury 2025

Glastonbury 2025 is finally here, and we can't wait to see the music and fashion at the world's most famous festival.

The Princess of Wales has never been what one may call a festival girl, but she sure knows how to dress like one!

One of the key items that one is expected to wear during the five-day event is a pair of boots - mainly for comfort, as there's lots of walking involved, and flip-flops and heels just don't cut it!

© Alamy Stock Photo The Glastonbury Festival is the place to be!

Back in 2016, the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis was spotted on a hike in Paro Taktsang, Bhutan. The sporty royal was snapped taking in the most stunning views, and her casual attire was so appropriate. She slipped on a pair of khaki jeans, a light and airy cotton white shirt, a boho style waistcoat, and her favourite riding boots by Penelope Chilvers.

© WireImage Kate looked amazing in Bhutan wearing her festival style outfit

This is such a great look to wear to a festival on days that may be slightly cooler, and also provides utmost comfort, but still with a bohemian edge.

Kate's most famous boots

Kate was first spotted wearing Penelope's 'Long Tassel boot' in 2004, and is known as the brand's most famous customer.

© Stephen Lock/Shutterstock The beaming Princess rocked a tweed mini skirt and knee-high boots in 2004

The royal first wore them at St Andrew's University, and has bought them out time and time again since then, and it's easy to see why. Simple and classic, there's zero over embellishment and no painful heel; they are just sturdy, plain, timeless, and easy to wear with a skirt, dress, or trousers. She's worn them during royal tours, during official engagements, and out and about with her children.

© Getty Princess Kate has worn her Penelope Chilvers boots many times

Penelope previously told HELLO!: "Kate was not only one of my first clients, but has worn them repeatedly over many years."

© Getty Images Princess Charlotte also has a pair!

Prince William's wife loves them so much that her adorable daughter Princess Charlotte has her own pair! Back in 2023, the young royal was spotted on a family visit to Lapland UK.

Pictured alongside her mother at the famous festive attraction, Charlotte was snapped cuddling a soft toy she had made at the event, wearing burgundy leggings, a navy anorak, and a pair of seriously funky Penelope Chilvers boots. The only daughter of the royal couple stepped out in the brand's 'Mini Me Tassel Boot' in 'Conker Brown'.