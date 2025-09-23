Princess Kate displays subtle 'compassion' with carefully curated new look

The Princess of Wales arrived in Southport on Tuesday, putting on a respectful display alongside her husband, Prince William, as the royal couple met those affected by the tragic fatal attack on Alice da Silva Aguiar, aged nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the town last year. Keeping her appearance appropriate for the event, Kate wore a pair of understated grey wide-leg trousers with coordinating pumps.

She also wore a grey longline coat and carried a handbag to match, breaking up the grey with a salmon pink blouse featuring a pussy bow neckline. Pink is known to carry symbolism, evoking compassion, innocence, and hope, all pertinent to the engagement. Her brunette hair was styled in long, loose waves, and she wore a subtle wash of eyeshadow.

William and Kate's visit to Southport © Mulholland/WPA Pool/Shutterstock Kate wore a soft pink blouse The royal couple returned to Southport on Tuesday, having first visited those affected by the attack last October. It is understood that they care deeply about the bereaved families of Alice, Bebe, and Elsie and wanted to return to show the local community their ongoing support. William and Kate first visited Farnborough Road Infant and Junior School, where seven-year-old Elsie was a pupil. The royals met 430 children from the infant school where Elsie had been due to start in Year 3 last autumn, as well as school staff and Elsie's parents, Jenni and David. William and Kate were also introduced to 32 members of the school council by Jennie Sephton, head of the infant school, where Elsie was a pupil, and Adrian Antell, head of the junior school.

WATCH: The Prince and Princess of Wales return to Southport to show support to the community following 2024 tragedy

© Shutterstock The Princess of Wales visited the Southport primary school Inside, the couple heard about how the tragedy had affected children and staff at the school before meeting with Elsie’s parents, Jenni and David, in private in the headteacher's office. At her funeral last August, Elsie's headteacher, Jennifer Sephton, described her as "such a caring and charismatic young lady who loved to please." The prince and princess then went on to visit Churchtown Primary School to see the new commemorative playground that has been created to honour former pupils Bebe King and Alice da Silva Aguiar.

William and Kate show their support © Getty Prince William and Princess Kate visited Southport last autumn William and Kate first showed their support for those affected by the attack by sharing a statement on social media shortly after the news broke. "As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends, and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through," they wrote. "We send our love, thoughts, and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack."

© WPA Pool Kate spoke of the families who were impacted by the attack Last October, they made their first visit to the town following the attack. They spent time with bereaved families and the dance teacher who was present, before meeting emergency service workers who responded to the attack.