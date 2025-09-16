Princess Kate looks elegant as she rewears Prince Philip funeral dress and 'respectful' veil

The Princess of Wales stepped out for a sombre occasion on Tuesday, opting for a tasteful outfit as she attended the Duchess of Kent's funeral at Westminster Cathedral in London. Prince William's wife, 43, was seen wearing a black dress with a bow adorning the neckline and a row of covered buttons down the front. The Roland Mouret number featured a floaty skirt and long sleeves and was previously worn by the princess at the funeral of Prince Philip in 2021.

For her hair, the princess wore her honey-hued locks in loose waves to accommodate a pillbox hat and a delicate veil covering her face. Kate also wore sheer black tights, black pumps, and carried a Chanel quilted bag. Finishing off her outfit were a pair of drop pearl earrings and a triple string pearl necklace, which she inherited from the late queen.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales re-wore her dress from Prince Philip's funeral Meanwhile, her makeup look featured a soft smoky eye and a satin-finish lip. Jo Hayes, etiquette expert and founder of EtiquetteExpert.Org, reveals that Kate follows the guidelines you would typically associate with funeral dressing: "For women, all-black, modest clothing - dress or skirt, plus coat if desired - with hemlines falling at or below the knee." Kate also follows appropriate headwear etiquette.

© Getty Images Kate wore the late queen's jewels Jo tells us that women would typically be expected to wear "a black mantilla (also known as a sacred veil, or church veil), or other black head-covering (hat/headpiece) as a sign of respect for both the church and the deceased." Her jewellery also gets the expert's seal of approval: "Pearls or diamonds are the perfect choice. A coloured gemstone may pass, but it must not be too bright, flashy or distracting. We’re going for a sombre, respectful tone."

WATCH: Prince William and Princess Kate lead arrivals at Duchess of Kent's funeral

The Duchess of Kent's funeral © Getty Images Prince Edward, The Duke of Kent led his family Also in attendance were the King, as well as a number of the late duchess' relatives, including her husband, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, and their children, George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor, and Lord Nicholas Windsor.

© Getty Images The funeral is taking place at Westminster Cathedral The Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 September aged 92, was honoured in a poignant service at Westminster Cathedral. The funeral followed a private family vigil on Monday evening. The order of service, which was released on the morning of the event, included a personal message from Pope Leo XIV as well as several hymns and prayers.

© Getty Katharine was honoured with a Catholic funeral The funeral marks a break from royal tradition, as the funeral for Katharine Worsley, as she was known prior to her marriage to Prince Edward, was a Catholic service. In 1994, Katharine converted to Catholicism, making her the first royal to do so for more than 300 years. The King, who is the head of the Church of England, will still attend. The funeral marked another historic first as it was also the first royal funeral to take place at the cathedral in Victoria, central London, since its construction in 1903.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla is recovering from acute sinusitis King Charles, whose late mother Queen Elizabeth was the first cousin of Katharine's husband, Prince Edward, attended without his wife. It was announced on the morning of the funeral that Queen Camilla had to withdraw as she is suffering from acute sinusitis. An official statement released by Buckingham Palace confirmed: "With great regret, Her Majesty The Queen has withdrawn from attendance at this afternoon's Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent as she is recovering from acute sinusitis. Her thoughts and prayers will be with The Duke of Kent and all the family."