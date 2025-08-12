Princess Kate marked 'deliberate departure' with unconventional post-wedding dress

The Princess of Wales was the picture of a fairytale bride on her wedding day in 2011, but her 'going away' outfit was an unconventional choice.

The day after her wedding to Prince William, Kate, now 43, was seen walking hand in hand from Buckingham Palace to a waiting helicopter as they left for a private pre-honeymoon trip in the UK prior to their full honeymoon in Seychelles a month later.

© Getty The then-Duchess of Cambridge was seen wearing a purple-toned blue floaty dress with a hem that cut above the knee and a belted waistline. The royal's dress was paired with a cropped black jacket and black patent wedges to match. It was a rather unexpected look as Kate got married in April when summer hues were starting to come into trend, not to mention the contrast with her fresh white bridal gown from the day before. Though not the most conventional bridal aesthetic, the royal's sartorial choice earns the praise of celebrity fashion stylist Angela Kyte.

© Getty An expert opinion on an unconventional look "Kate's 'going away' outfit following her royal wedding is a masterclass in understated elegance and a deliberate departure from the opulence of her bridal look," Angela tells HELLO!. "The cobalt-blue dress, paired with a tailored black cropped jacket, strikes a note of modern practicality while still retaining sophistication. Blue is significant – it's both her engagement ring's sapphire hue and a subtle nod to loyalty, fidelity, and stability, making it a quietly symbolic choice. The black jacket adds structure and formality, balancing the softness of the dress with a more grounded tone."



© Getty Kate's transitional outfit Though many of us would expect Kate to wear white and make the most of her bridal moment (and who would blame her?), fashion expert Angela says the blue dress is entirely in keeping with Kate's polished personal style. "This was a transition outfit; she was moving from the most public, glamorous day of her life into a private honeymoon. The ensemble suggests ease of travel, weather adaptability, and a conscious step away from the wedding, signalling that she was now entering her role as a wife, not just a bride," she explains. "The choice of simple black heels completes the look, allowing her engagement ring to remain the most sparkling accessory."

© Getty The fashion expert muses that Kate's choice may have reflected the historic importance of her bridal gown. "It's also worth noting that the muted colour pairing may have been intentional to avoid overshadowing the wedding gown in public memory," stylist Angela says. "By choosing a refined yet subdued palette, Kate kept the focus on the wedding's grandeur while still looking chic and appropriate for a royal departure. The look encapsulates her style balance, classic, thoughtful, and subtly meaningful."