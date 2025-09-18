Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton goes full country girl in first knee-high boots of the season - and wow
Subscribe
Kate Middleton goes full country girl in first knee-high boots of the season - and wow

Princess Kate goes full country girl in first knee-high boots of the season - and wow

The Princess of Wales looked radiant as she stepped out with the American First Lady, Melania Trump, during the second day of the US State Visit

Catherine, Princess of Wales in khaki jacket and brown skirt talking to US First Lady Melania Trump in tan suede jacket© Getty
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales looked xx as she stepped out on Thursday alongside US First Lady, Melania Trump, to Frogmore Gardens to meet the Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields, and members of the Scouts' Squirrels programme as they learn about nature to achieve their 'Go Wild' badge. Kate, who has been the joint president of the Scout Association since 2020, wore a chocolate brown A-line midi skirt with a belt to cinch her silhouette. 

She also wore a cropped khaki jacket and a jumper with a printed scarf around her neck, forming a statement pussy bow neckline. The star of the show was her footwear. She opted for chocolate brown knee-high boots with a pointed toe and a block heel – her first boots of autumn/winter 2025.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump (R) and Catherine, Princess of Wales tour the grounds of Frogmore Cottage where they met members of the Scouts' Squirrels programme© Getty Images

Meanwhile, Melania wore a tailored tan blazer with utility pockets on the front and a belt around the waist. It was paired with neutral cigarette trousers and tan flats with a buckle on the toe. Earlier in the day, she wore a two-piece leather skirt suit for a tour of the Royal Library at Windsor Castle with Queen Camilla.

First Lady Melania Trump and Catherine, Princess of Wales speak with members of the Scouts' Squirrels programme in the grounds of Frogmore Cottage, during the State visit by the President of the United States of America and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump© Getty Images

"This ensemble leans into heritage-inspired dressing and is an homage to Britain’s countryside traditions, which we’ve seen Kate opt for before. However, this time it feels contemporary with its clean lines and effortless tailoring. The overall effect is sophisticated and communicates confidence without veering into overt grandeur," stylist Angela Kyte tells us.

"By contrast, Melania Trump embraces a more structured and commanding silhouette. Her belted, caramel-toned jacket, sharply tailored with flap pockets, exudes a military-inspired strength. Paired with crisp ivory trousers and pointed-toe stilettos, the look speaks of cosmopolitan glamour and sharp precision. Where Kate channels softness and heritage charm, Melania projects urban authority and modern sleekness. The juxtaposition of their styles underscores their differing approaches to power dressing as Kate leans into tradition, while Melania chooses statement tailoring."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Kate and Melania Trump visit Frogmore Gardens
Catherine, Princess of Wales during the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a state visit at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor© Getty Images

Kate's state visit accessories

Throughout the Trumps' state visit, the princess has allowed her accessories to elevate her look to another level. For the arrival of President Trump and his wife, Melania, Kate was seen bringing her Emilia Wickstead burgundy coat dress to life with a gorgeous handbag and suede pumps. She chose the timeless 'Burgundy Calfskin Boy Flap Bag with Enamel Handle' by Chanel and the 'Gianvito 105' chocolate brown suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales ahead of the arrival of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle on September 17© Getty Images

We also loved how she added Queen Alexandra's Three-Feather Brooch. This piece of royal jewellery features diamonds and emeralds and represents the badge of the Prince of Wales. It dates back to 1863 when King Edward VII gifted it to his wife.

Catherine, Princess of Wales in burgundy side on with bow in hair© Getty

Meanwhile, while viewing a display of items from the Royal Collection relating to the United States of America in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, it was all about a hair accessory. She swapped her Jane Taylor 'Neso' hat, worn to greet the politician, for a lovely burgundy velvet bow as the top section of her hair was pulled away from her face. 



LISTEN: Valentine Low reveals royal secret from his new book Power and the Palace

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Read More