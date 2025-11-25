Zara Tindall debuts first party season look of 2025 – and it has cut-outs

Zara Tindall has officially declared the start of party season 2025 as she stepped out with her husband, former England rugby captain Mike Tindall, as guests of The Beauty Awards 2025 at Honourable Artillery Company in London. The event was also attended by Spice Girl Mel B, and recognises products that bring something unique and innovative to the market.

The daughter of Princess Anneand Captain Mark Phillips, 44, was spotted debuting her first glitzy look of the season and having reported on her fashion for two years, I know it's a look she wore previously to a VIP breakfast celebrating the relaunch of Rebecca Vallance at Harrods on 14 November 2023.

Zara's cut-out dress revealed View post on X Zara chose the 'Eva' dress by Rebecca Vallance, which featured cut-outs on the waist, which were accentuated with silver beads. The beads also adorned the waistband in a wave shape for a sculptural look and were scattered around the crew neckline. For an added touch of glamour, Zara's dress, which skimmed her shins, featured puffed, capped sleeves. For her accessories, the royal upped the ante with a glittery box clutch bag, but balanced it out with a pair of understated black heels. Her beachy blonde hair was styled elegantly in an updo with romantic curls around her face, and the finishing touch came in the form of drop earrings.

What does a stylist think of Zara's ensemble? © Getty Zara Tindall looked incredible in the vampy LBD in 2023 Zara's look gets the seal of approval from Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry. "Zara's dress is a perfect blend of clean tailoring and subtle glamour. The sculpted puff sleeves give the silhouette a strong, modern edge, while the crystal-embellished neckline and waist add just the right amount of sparkle for a red-carpet moment, without overdoing anything," she tells us. "Pairing the outfit with classic black pumps and a metallic clutch, the overall effect is confident and beautifully streamlined. This is a sophisticated evening look that plays to her love of structured elegance."

Zara's season of re-wears View post on Instagram It is not the first time Zara has re-worn a festive look this season. On 20 November, the cousin of Prince William attended the 2025 Legends Ball, which was held at Grosvenor House, London, honouring legends of the footballing world, Gary Lineker and Jill Scott.