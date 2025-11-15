Zara Tindall, 44, rocks short leather mini skirt for Cheltenham outing

For the Princess Royal and her daughter, Zara Tindall, there are few days in the calendar quite as important as race days. Given that the 44-year-old is already one of the most stylish British royals, pulling off everything from daring bodycon pieces in her 20s to unbelievably elegant floral dresses for Ascot, it's unsurprising that she always looks magnificent for a race day. As a writer on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, I keep a keen eye on all of Zara's race day outfits, and once again she's brought out an absolutely wonderful outfit at Cheltenham.

Having narrowly missed what would have been a very awkward wardrobe malfunction during the winds of Storm Claudia on Friday, the wife of Mike Tindall looked incredibly pleased to be walking through much calmer weather for Super Saturday, the second day of the November Meeting that is also one of the most highly-anticipated events in the calendar outside of Cheltenham Festival and Royal Ascot.

© Max Mumby Zara Tindall attends day two, 'Super Saturday', of the November Meeting at Cheltenham Races

Zara stepped out in a beautiful blue ensemble, with a dark navy turtleneck sweater from Hobbs, over which she layered the most magnificent single-breasted royal blue Karen Millen overcoat that cut just above her knees, hiding her leather mini skirt and allowing her beautiful black knee-high boots to shine.

© Max Mumby Zara Tindall attends day two, 'Super Saturday', of the November Meeting at Cheltenham Races

Accessory-wise, the Olympic equestrian kept it equally interesting, opting for a teal hat from Bee Smith that coordinated wonderfully with her overcoat, a pair of leather clothes that matched her boots and a chic shoulder bag with a gold chain from Aspinal. However, most stunning of all were her earrings, a pair of brand new drop earrings from Van Peterson that she has not worn out before.

According to leading personal stylist and colour expert Constance Richardson, there's a power behind the colour of Zara's coat. She explains: "Colour psychology is powerful – certain shades trigger associations that make us feel more assertive, approachable or energised. But the wrong ones can drain your confidence and leave you feeling flat." The fashion expert notes that a striking royal conveys trust and credibility, with a calm yet authoritative aura.

The 44-year-old's style at the races has always edged towards the more classically elegant side of contemporary royal style: for Royal Ascot and Cheltenham, she usually wears a beautiful floral piece or, for the less formal events, a sweater with an overcoat, such as the one from Saturday. However, she did also wear a suit to Royal Ascot for the very first time this year, which means that we might be seeing some more experimentation from her in the future.

© PA Images via Getty Images Zara Tindall on day four of Royal Ascot 2025

Earlier this year, HELLO! got a first look at her campaign with Fairfax & Favor campaign, for whom she now serves as a brand ambassador. At the time, she shared:: "My number one style tip for dressing at Cheltenham would be to create a balance between elegance and personality." She has also previously revealed that her mother taught her "the importance of having good-quality clothing that keeps you warm and comfortable outdoors".