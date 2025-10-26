Zara Tindall oozes glamour in sumptuous £400 waist-cinching coat

Zara Tindall is our go-to royal lady when we're looking for style inspo for a day at the races, and her latest outing is offering all we need and more. The daughter of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips, 44, was seen on 25 October at Cheltenham Racecourse in the Cotswolds for the annual Showcase Meeting. The Showcase meeting signals the start of the 2025/2026 equestrian season at the British race course, and on this occasion, the royal attended with her daughter Mia, 11, whom she shares with her husband of 14 years, former rugby star Mike Tindall.

For her weekend outing, former Olympic equestrian Zara was seen sporting a gorgeous wool coat by Hobbs. The 'Livia' style came in a warm caramel hue and featured a collared neckline, cinched waist with a tie belt, and notch lapels. Underneath, the first cousin of Prince William wore a brown turtleneck sweater and added a whole host of gorgeous accessories.

© Getty Zara rocked the 'Livia' coat by Hobbs

© Getty Zara Tindall and her daughter Mia attended day two of the Showcase horse racing meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse She elevated her look to the next level with the 'Regina' knee-high boots by Fairfax & Favor with a 3.5-inch block heel, as well as the brand's complementary 'Rye Crossbody Bag in Mahogany Leather'. Rounding off Zara's look were her 'Belleville' sunglasses by Monc, her brown leather gloves, and the pièce de résistance, her velvet headband by Camilla Rose Millinery, which rested among her loose blonde curls.

Zara's autumn 2025 at the races © Getty Zara Tindall attended Ascot Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse Having kept up-to-date with Zara's every sartorial move on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk this season, I know her appearance at the Showcase meeting is not the royal's first outing at the races this season. Zara was spotted on 18 October 2025 at the British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse, where she looked beautiful in a navy and burgundy ensemble. Professional equestrian Zara rocked a peplum wool coat with dramatic oversized lapels by The Fold and teamed it with the matching A-line midi skirt.

