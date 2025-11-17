Zara Tindall puts fairytale spin on £860 cocktail dress

Zara Tindall made a weekend of the Cheltenham Festival on 14 and 15 November, but she swapped her coats for a dazzling evening dress on 16 November – and looked wonderful. The daughter of Princess Anne and her ex-husband, Captain Mark Phillips, 44, headed on an evening out with her husband, former England rugby captain husband, Mike Tindall. The couple enjoyed a night with Kate Balshaw, the founder of Cheeky Chic, a small French womenswear brand, and Zara opted for a gorgeous Rebecca Vallance look, the 'Rosetta embellished crepe midi dress', to be specific.

The £860 dress featured dramatic puffed sleeves, a figure-skimming cut, a scooped neckline, and a shin-grazing skirt. The pièce de résistance, where the cocktail dress was concerned, was the sequin roses that adorned each side of the bodice and gave it a fairytale feel. For her hair, Zara pinned it up with a sweeping side fringe that was styled into loose, face-framing curls.

© Instagram Zara opted for a rose-adorned dress by Australian designer, Rebecca Vallance

Though Zara's shoes were concealed in the photo posted on social media, having kept up with her style for over two years on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, I am sure she would have styled the look with fabulous high heels, as she has done with previous Rebecca Vallance looks. In fact, keep scrolling to see her best formal dress moments featuring garments by the Australian designer whose pieces have also been worn by Zara's cousin, Princess Beatrice.

Zara's best Rebecca Vallance dresses

Cinderella blue © Getty Zara Tindall attended day three of Royal Ascot 2024 in a Rebecca Vallance dress In June 2024, Zara made an appearance on the third day of Royal Ascot. She wore the brand's 'Michelle' dress with a braided neckline detail and paired it with a pom-pom-adorned hat by Sarah Cant and silver Dune heels.

Pencil dress View post on Instagram In October 2024, Zara took the 'Violetta' midi dress for a spin when she headed to the 10th anniversary Great Chef's Dinner 2025 for DEBRA, the national charity for people living with the skin condition epidermolysis bullosa. She teamed the lovely bow-adorned number with a woven metallic clutch.

Sheer panelling © Getty Images Zara embraced a lace panel In June 2025, Zara embraced an intricate sheer lace panel in her look as she sported the 'Skye' dress on day one of Royal Ascot. The sky blue number also featured an A-line skirt, which was so pretty with her equally feminine pale pink shoes and hat.