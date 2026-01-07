Queen Letizia creates 'instant drama' in faux fur cape

On Tuesday, 6 January, the Spanish royal family celebrated Pascua Militar, an annual military ceremony paying tribute to the Armed Forces for their commitment to protecting the Spanish people. It's an incredibly significant event in the royal calendar, and so, the family always ensures that they're dressed to the nines for the occasion.

While King Felipe and Princess Leonor had to wear military uniforms, Queen Letizia of Spain brought out the most incredible outfit that carried the same heft, though in a more specifically regal manner – and one brilliant statement piece completely stole the spotlight.

1/ 5 © Getty Images Queen Letizia and Princess Leonor at the Pascua Militar ceremony on January 06, 2026 in Madrid, Spain As identified by royal style blogger @royalfashionpolice on Instagram, the 53-year-old opted for a faux fur-trimmed black cape from her go-to designer, Carolina Herrera, that she's worn four times in the past, most recently in October 2025.

2/ 5 © Getty Images King Felipe and Queen Letizia at the Pascua Militar ceremony at the Royal Palace on January 06, 2026 in Madrid, Spain She paired it with a black pencil skirt, accessorising with a small top-handle bag from Carolina Herrera, a pair of black Magrit kitten heels, and white gold diamond earrings for an extra shine. A monochrome outfit, with a solid, striking silhouette? It's undoubtedly a hit.

3/ 5 © Getty Images Queen Letizia at the Pascua Militar ceremony at the Royal Palace on January 06, 2026 in Madrid, Spain A stylist breaks down Queen Letizia's look Angela Kyte, a stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, spoke exclusively to us about the outfit and why it works. She explained: "This look succeeds because the cape creates instant drama while the clean, fluid lines underneath keep it sharp. The strong shoulders, uninterrupted length and controlled volume give the outfit a sculptural quality that feels modern, confident and regal without being costume-like."

4/ 5 © Getty Images Queen Letizia and Princess Leonor at the Pascua Militar ceremony at the Royal Palace on January 06, 2026 in Madrid, Spain The fashion expert explained that the colour combination paired with the cape is particularly "powerful" because it "removes distraction". She elaborated: "There's nowhere for the eye to wander, so the silhouette becomes the statement. It signifies confidence."

5/ 5 © Getty Images However, especially as a royal outfit, "it also communicates seriousness and purpose," Angela adds, "softened here by subtle texture and elegant movement rather than overt embellishment." It's the perfect balance between being an elegant, elevated look and being soft enough to appear approachable.

Queen Letizia's fashion

The Queen of Spain has become a beacon of inspiration in contemporary royal style, for her tendency towards high-street looks, sustainable fashion and blending high and low in a single outfit. She's also become known as a prolific outfit recycler, constantly proving that there are infinite ways to style old pieces in new ways for a fresh look.