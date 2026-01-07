Princess Kate's snow bunny style is a daring nod to the Mob Wife aesthetic

The UK is currently experiencing a cold snap with copious amounts of snow and ice. As a fashion editor who has been writing about style for over fifteen years, a seasonal change in the weather always evokes a style shift and dressing for snowy conditions can be quite difficult. When the weather is Baltic, layering clothes underneath heavy-duty materials like faux fur, wool and padding is essential to keep warm, but it does tend to look bulky.
Kate looked dazzling in her Catherine Walker coat and Lacorine hat
Accessorising to perfection (and keeping out the chill), Kate paired the outerwear staple with chocolate brown add-ons, including tall boots, gloves, a clutch and a furry hat.
Kate looked stunning in her Mob-Wife-esque hat
The hat in question was by the independent brand Lacorine. The handmade style, which costs £275 and is still available to purchase today, is known for its divinely soft texture and fluffy, generous brim. A hat like this hits both the style and substance pact; it keeps the wearer expertly warm due to the Alpaca fur but also looks sultry and flamboyant. Alpaca is a safe choice as it is often cruelty-free compared to traditional fur.
Kate's hat was glamorous and bold
I think this look screams 'Mob Wife', a fashion term coined back in 2024. First introduced on TikTok that year, a flurry of influencers and actors stepped out in the bold aesthetic, which includes fur, leopard print, sassy sunglasses and dark colours. Kate's blue coat is so striking and is not a subtle tone; it stands out and takes centre stage, as does the fabulous hat. Kate often goes for dainty headbands or fascinators, so this was much more dominant.
Try sporting dark sunglasses and embrace leopard print
When dressing like a Mob Wife, your overall look must be bold. Think overstated and sensual glamour that radiates confidence. Try sporting an oversized, sumptuous fur coat or accessories (like Princess Kate), as well as thigh-high leather boots with a splash of animal print. Beauty-wise, it's all about the big, bouncy blow-dry and a super chic red lip.