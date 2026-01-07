Princess Kate's snow bunny style is a daring nod to the Mob Wife aesthetic

The UK is currently experiencing a cold snap with copious amounts of snow and ice. As a fashion editor who has been writing about style for over fifteen years, a seasonal change in the weather always evokes a style shift and dressing for snowy conditions can be quite difficult. When the weather is Baltic, layering clothes underneath heavy-duty materials like faux fur, wool and padding is essential to keep warm, but it does tend to look bulky.

However, the Princess of Wales had the 'snow bunny' look nailed in this glorious fashion throwback from 2018. Then known as the Duchess of Cambridge, the royal took part in a three-day tour of Sweden and Norway with her husband, Prince William. During a visit to the Princess Ingrid Alexandra Sculpture Park in Oslo, the brunette royal donned a Catherine Walker cerulean blue, high-collared coat

© Getty Kate looked dazzling in her Catherine Walker coat and Lacorine hat Accessorising to perfection (and keeping out the chill), Kate paired the outerwear staple with chocolate brown add-ons, including tall boots, gloves, a clutch and a furry hat.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Kate looked stunning in her Mob-Wife-esque hat The hat in question was by the independent brand Lacorine. The handmade style, which costs £275 and is still available to purchase today, is known for its divinely soft texture and fluffy, generous brim. A hat like this hits both the style and substance pact; it keeps the wearer expertly warm due to the Alpaca fur but also looks sultry and flamboyant. Alpaca is a safe choice as it is often cruelty-free compared to traditional fur.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Kate's hat was glamorous and bold I think this look screams 'Mob Wife', a fashion term coined back in 2024. First introduced on TikTok that year, a flurry of influencers and actors stepped out in the bold aesthetic, which includes fur, leopard print, sassy sunglasses and dark colours. Kate's blue coat is so striking and is not a subtle tone; it stands out and takes centre stage, as does the fabulous hat. Kate often goes for dainty headbands or fascinators, so this was much more dominant.

What is the 'Mob Wife' aesthetic?

The 'Mob Wife' look often features fur coats "The mob wife aesthetic is the extra glam version of the old money style," film director and style maven Phoebe Torrance previously told our sister title H! Fashion. "With the Mob Wife aesthetic, you’re not afraid to wear bold colours and patterns, but always keeping in line with the Bouji and classy vibe. Not afraid of sheer luxury. Think Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface," she mused.

How to embrace the Mob Wife look