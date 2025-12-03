Queen Letizia extends quiet message of support for local non-profit

Queen Letizia of Spain is not only one of the most fashion-forward European royals going, but she's also a major advocate for using style for good.

As well as pushing sustainable fashion through consistent outfit recycling and opting for more sustainable brands, the 53-year-old also uses her fashion to convey messages and symbols, capitalising on her position as a public-facing royal to make quiet advocacy.

During her visit to the opening of an exhibition on Queen Victoria Eugenie of Spain on Tuesday, 2 December, at the Gallery of the Royal Collections at the Royal Palace, she wore an incredibly powerful piece that paid tribute to a local organisation doing important work.

© Europa Press via Getty Images King Felipe and Queen Letizia as they leave the Rey Juan Carlos University on December 2, 2025, in Madrid, Spain

As identified by royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram, she wore a tweed jacket and skirt made by women from the Association of Women Victims of Exploitation and Trafficking (APRAMP), a Spanish non-profit that works to protect and support people in rebuilding their lives after being trafficked or exploited..

Using her style to spotlight the work of such a significant organisation demonstrates her commitment to the good cause, which she has been doing with her fashion even more than usual recently.

Queen Letizia's pink outfit with subtle messaging

On Thursday, 2 October, Queen Letizia of Spain attended the UNICEF Spain 2025 Awards ceremony, in a silky blouse and leather midi skirt from BOSS, in the 'camelia' colourway.

© Getty Images Queen Letizia attends the UNICEF Espana Awards 2025 on October 02, 2025 in Madrid, Spain

With its bold pink, it was the perfect colour to turn heads without being too ostentatious, or taking any attention away from the ceremony. While it's not as muted as a more traditional soft pink, the clean cut silhouette feels minimal and contemporary as a contrast.

Luxury stylist Oriona Robb, who has more than two decades of experience in the fashion industry, called it a "powerful" look, drawing attention to the multiple meanings it carries in the current cultural climate.

She points out how it has been aligned with "women's causes," as well as "youth and change – especially in contexts where the monarchy is balancing tradition and relevance".

Indeed, the Queen of Spain is no stranger to using her style to convey significant messaging for quiet political advocacy, and it wouldn't be surprising to see her do so even more in the near future, as the royal family begin to position themselves increasingly as a forward-facing institution.