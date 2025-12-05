Queen Letizia schools us on how to style red hot leather in your 50s

Queen Letizia of Spain is one of the most stylish modern royals, known for her fashion-forward approach to trying out left-field asymmetrical silhouettes and bolder colours than one typically expects from the European royals.

There are two other extremely notable markers of her style: her love for affordable, high-street fashion, which makes her appear as a more down-to-earth public-facing royal, and her tendency to wear clothes from Spanish brands or brands from the Spanish-speaking world, positing herself as a cultural figurehead.

On Wednesday, 3 December, she stepped out for multiple royal engagements, including a meeting of the council of the Royal Board on Disability, the presentation of the Queen Letizia National Disability Awards, and the celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

For such an occasion, it was vital for the Spanish royal not to overdress, but to still ensure that she stood out as a cultural and social figurehead for the occasion.

Queen Letizia's outfit

As identified by royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram, Queen Letizia opted for a red buttoned leather jacket from Spanish high-street brand, MANGO, highlighting her affinity for both local and affordable brands.

She paired it with dark grey pinstripe trousers from BOSS, another one of the 53-year-old's favourite brands, and some chic accessories to round it all off.

© Getty Queen Letizia of Spain attends the National Disability Awards ceremony at CRE Alzheimer del Imserso

Her red clutch came from Spanish brand Reliquiae, and she also opted for a different Spanish high-street brand for her pair of black heeled moccasin shoes: Massimo Dutti, another accessible brand that she is known to enjoy.

Queen Letizia's style and impact

The Queen of Spain has become one of the most recognisable, and beloved, figures in contemporary royal style. Her balance of high and low, designer and high-street, is considered the perfect way to elevate accessible pieces, and her taste for contrast in colour and silhouette is some of the most fashion-forward you'll find in a royal.

Through her choice of ethical brands and tendency to rewear pieces styled differently for new and fresh outfits, she has also become a figurehead of sustainable fashion.

Moreover, she is known for championing Spanish brands of all levels and across types of fashion, from high-street jackets such as her leather jacket from Wednesday to Spanish designers, such as MANGO, Massimo Dutti and Gold&Roses.